Gold Market Report
September 10, 2020 / 1:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 1-week high as dollar eases; focus on ECB meet

3 Min Read

    Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady near a one-week
high on Thursday as the U.S. dollar weakened ahead of a policy
decision by the European Central Bank due later in the day.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was little changed at $1,946.10 per ounce
by 0030 GMT, after hitting its best level since Sept. 3 at
$1,950.51 on Wednesday.
    * U.S. gold futures        were flat at $1,954.50.
    * The dollar index        fell from a four-week high against
its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of other
currencies.       
    * Asian markets are expected to swing higher on Thursday,
after U.S. stocks reversed course from a three-day losing streak
that led the technology-heavy Nasdaq into correction territory.
           
    * The ECB is set to announce its rate decision at 1145 GMT
on Thursday. Investors will watch out for its inflation
forecasts, although no major policy moves are expected since it
has acted aggressively to shore up the virus-hit economy.
            
    * The ECB's growth and inflation projections to be published
on Thursday will only show slight changes compared with the
bank's June forecasts, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
            
    * The Bank of Canada on Wednesday held its key overnight
interest rate steady at 0.25%, as expected, but left the door
open for possible future changes to bond buying.             
    * More than 27.72 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 898,411​ have
died, according to a Reuters tally.             
    * Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2% to
1,252.96 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,250.04 tonnes on Tuesday.
         
    * Silver        fell 0.4% to $26.92 per ounce, platinum
       rose 0.3% to $918.26 and palladium        gained 0.9% to
$2,292.28.

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1145  EU  ECB Refinancing Rate  Sept
1145  EU  ECB Deposit Rate      Sept
1230  US  Initial Jobless Clm   Weekly

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below