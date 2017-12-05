FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near $1,275/oz as dollar stabilises
December 5, 2017 / 10:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near $1,275/oz as dollar stabilises

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Dollar stabilises after Monday's bounce
    * Markets await more news on U.S. tax bill
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Tuesday near
$1,275 an ounce as the dollar stabilised versus a currency
basket, with the metal still hemmed within this quarter's narrow
price range ahead of fresh signals on U.S. tax reform.
    The dollar, which received a boost on Monday after the U.S.
Senate approved a tax overhaul over the weekend, steadied as
investors waited to see how the next step of the legislation
would proceed. 
    The Senate must now reconcile its version of the bill with
legislation passed by the House of Representatives.       
    Spot gold        was at $1,274.44 an ounce at 1250 GMT,
little changed from $1,275.91 late on Monday. U.S. gold futures
       for December delivery were down 60 cents an ounce at
$1,277.10.
    It has held broadly between $1,271 and $1,289 so far this
month, after posting its narrowest monthly range in 12 years in
November. The metal has risen 10 percent in the year to date,
but momentum has stalled in the second half as global equities
rallied and an expected hike in U.S. interest rates approached. 
    "The economic backdrop is benign, meaning there is no real
reason to jump into gold, so investment demand is somewhat
soft," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said. "Overall physical
demand is down to multi-year lows, so even outside the
investment community, there is no real push into gold from the
likes of China and India."
    "Without this demand spark, gold just remains very, very
sensitive to the U.S. dollar."
    A stronger dollar makes assets priced in the U.S. currency
more expensive for holders of other currencies.
    Investors are also looking ahead to the upcoming U.S.
non-farm payrolls report later this week, which will be the last
employment report before the Federal Reserve's monetary policy
meeting next week.
    The Fed is almost certain to raise interest rates later this
month, according to a Reuters poll of economists, a majority of
whom now expect three more rate rises next year compared with
two when surveyed just weeks ago.             
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates,
which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    In 2018, gold will be pressured by several factors,
including the likelihood of a modest recovery in the dollar,
improvement in the U.S. economy and tightening of monetary
policy by the largest central banks, ABN Amro said in a note.
    "We no longer expect gold prices to rally in 2018," the bank
said, forecasting the metal to average $1,375 an ounce next
year.
    Among other precious metals, silver        was down 0.4
percent at $16.26 an ounce. Platinum        was 0.3 percent
lower at $920.60, and palladium        was up 0.6 percent at
$998.

    
 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru, editing by David Evans)

