Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 2-week peak on weak dollar, stimulus hopes

By Asha Sistla

    Dec 8 (Reuters) - Gold steadied near a two-week high on
Tuesday on a subdued dollar and investor hopes for additional
fiscal stimulus to help the economy as coronavirus cases
continued to mount.
    Spot gold        was little changed at $1,863.20 per ounce
by 1037 GMT, having touched its highest since Nov. 23 of
$1,871.52 earlier in the session. 
    U.S. gold futures        were up 0.1% to $1,867.80.
    "We saw this washout in gold price and break of technical
levels. Now that it has recovered again in the same environment
where real rates are coming under pressure causing the dollar to
weaken, this is normally an environment where gold prices
increase," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
    "Something to focus on is the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting and if the Congress finds a deal and agrees on a fiscal
package. This will increase inflation expectations and also be a
supportive element (for gold)."
    The U.S. Congress is expected to vote this week on a
one-week stopgap funding bill to provide more time to reach a
deal on COVID-19 relief as imposition of stricter lockdowns to
control surging infections highlighted the need for more
stimulus.                                       
    Gold is still up by around a fifth this year, benefiting
from its status as a hedge against inflation that could result
from the large stimulus measures unleashed in 2020.
    Meanwhile, Britain began mass vaccination of its population
against COVID-19 on Tuesday.             
    "The vaccine is more widely available for the rest of the
population only next year, not now. It's only the UK which
started distribution. The challenges on the economic side are
still present and still need support from the fiscal or monetary
side," said Staunovo, adding that the vaccine may negatively
impact gold in the second half of 2021.
    Silver        rose 0.3% to $24.57 per ounce, while palladium
       fell 0.8% to $2,313.07 and platinum        was down 0.1%
at $1,020.20. 

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
