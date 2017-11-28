FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 6-week high ahead of Fed chair confirmation
#Gold Market Report
November 28, 2017 / 1:42 PM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 6-week high ahead of Fed chair confirmation

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Fed nominee Powell seen supporting dovish policy
    * Dollar index edges off Monday's two-month low
    * GRAPHIC-Plat/palladium ratio: tmsnrt.rs/1QjSZAC

 (Updates prices)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold steadied below the previous
day's six-week high on Tuesday as traders awaited a confirmation
hearing for U.S. Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell,
and a possible vote on U.S. tax legislation later this week. 
    In prepared remarks for the hearing released by the Fed on
Monday, Powell defended the central bank's use of its
crisis-fighting powers, suggesting a broad extension of current
Chair Janet Yellen's stance on monetary policy.             
    Spot gold        stood at $1,294.73 an ounce at 1440 GMT,
little changed from $1,294.44 late on Monday. Earlier that day
it hit a peak of $1,299.13, its highest since mid-October. 
    U.S. gold futures        for December delivery were down 30
cents an ounce at $1,294.10. 
    Gold is struggling to find impetus for a break higher or
lower, having stuck to its narrowest trading range of any month
since late 2005 so far in November. 
    While Powell is expected to stay on the policy course laid
out by Yellen, the upcoming U.S. tax vote and any further
tensions over North Korea might create some activity in the gold
market, Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen said. 
    "Overall it really depends on whether these or other events
manage to weaken the dollar further," he said. "Without that
gold remains stuck, with the underlying bid from diversification
and tail-end risk protection strong enough to keep the downside
risk limited."
    The dollar held near a two-month low on Tuesday as traders
waited for Powell's confirmation hearing. The U.S. currency has
also come under pressure in recent days from concerns over the
progress of expected U.S. tax reforms.       
    President Donald Trump's drive to overhaul the U.S. tax code
headed toward a new drama in the Senate on Tuesday, with a pair
of Republican lawmakers demanding changes to the party's tax
bill in exchange for help in moving it forward.             
    Among other precious metals, silver        was flat at
$17.03 an ounce, while platinum        was up 0.2 percent at
$949.10 and palladium        was 1 percent higher at $1,016.80.
    Platinum has broadly maintained a historically unusual
discount to sister metal palladium since late September. 
    Platinum looks oversold, HSBC said in a note on Monday,
because greater investor and jewellery demand has the potential
to support prices while concerns over demand from carmakers for
use in catalytic converters could be exaggerated.
    Palladium has surged on structural deficits caused by
limited mine supply and automotive demand, it added, but the
rally is vulnerable to profit taking.
    "Investor demand has figured prominently in the rally and
any reduction in this interest may lead to corrections as
speculative investors take profits," it said.

    
 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Edmund Blair/David Goodman/Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
