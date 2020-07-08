Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near highest since November 2011 as virus cases mount

Brijesh Patel

    * Gold within striking distance of key $1,800/oz level
    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings rise 0.7% on Tuesday
    July 8 (Reuters) - Gold steadied near a more than eight-year
high on Wednesday, as worries over surging COVID-19 cases and
hopes of more stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve
lifted demand for the safe-haven metal.
    Spot gold        was little changed at $1,792.79 per ounce
by 0241 GMT, after hitting its highest since November 2011 at
$1,796.93 on Tuesday, just a few dollars away from the key
$1,800 level.
    U.S. gold futures        eased 0.2% to $1,805.70.
    "The main focus continues to be on the U.S. If the curve
continues to steepen and the virus unabated, we are going to
break $1,800 just for the fact that the Fed will have to be
forced to add more stimulus," said Stephen Innes, chief market
strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.
    The U.S. coronavirus outbreak crossed a grim new milestone
of over 3 million confirmed cases as more states reported record
numbers of new infections.            
    Compounding economic concerns, the European Commission on
Tuesday forecast the euro zone would drop deeper into recession
this year and rebound less steeply in 2021 than previously
thought.             
    "The health, financial and economic uncertainties generated
by the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath are likely to
continue to support gold's rally well into 2021, but at a
reduced level," HSBC analysts said in a note.
    Fed officials expressed concern that the surge in COVID-19
cases threatens to pinch consumer spending and job gains. One
Fed policymaker pledged more support ahead from the U.S. central
bank.             
    Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from
central banks because it is widely viewed as a hedge against
inflation and currency debasement.
    Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      
rose 0.7% on Tuesday.          
    Weighing on gold, the dollar index        rose 0.1%.       
    Palladium        gained 0.3% to $1,921.69 per ounce and 
platinum        was steady at $835.45, while silver        lost
0.1% to $18.28.

