PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near two-week low as focus remains on U.S.-China talks

(Adds detail, analyst comment, updates prices) * U.S. consumer confidence data due at 1500 GMT * Palladium touches highest in three weeks * GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl By Eileen Soreng Nov 26 (Reuters) - Gold was steady on Tuesday as traders awaited further developments in the trade negotiations between the United States and China while a firm equities market kept bullion near a two-week low hit earlier in the day. Spot gold was steady at $1,454.67 an ounce at 1340 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.2% to $1,454.50. "Markets are on standby," said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga, adding that everyone is waiting for further developments after news of a phone call between the two sides in an effort to secure a so-called Phase 1 deal. China's Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held a phone call on issues related to Phase 1 agreement on Tuesday, China's commerce ministry said. Global equities edged off their highest in almost two years but kept record levels in sight after the latest signs of a potential end to the U.S.-China trade war. More trade optimism should be enough to send gold towards $1,430, but if there's more time wasting or investors are left empty handed, that should elevate gold prices towards $1,465-$1,475, Otunuga added. Gold earlier touched its lowest since Nov. 12 at $1,451.15, having posted losses in the previous four sessions. "We're now back around the $1,440-$1,460 support zone," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said in a note. "A break of this would be very significant and could potentially open up a move back towards the $1,400 area." Investor focus will now turn to U.S. consumer confidence data due at 1500 GMT. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday said that officials had a favourable outlook on the U.S. economy but will "respond accordingly" if economic data leads to a "material reassessment" of their outlook. The central bank cut interest rates three times this year before pausing. Gold, considered a safe asset in times of political and economic uncertainty, has gained more than 13% this year, mainly because of the tariff dispute and its impact on global economic growth. Elsewhere, China's net gold imports via traditional conduit Hong Kong slipped for a second straight month in October, data showed, dropping to the lowest level since July amid tepid demand. Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.1% at $16.92 an ounce. Palladium dipped 0.2% to $1,794.18, having earlier htouched its highest since Nov. 4 at $1,818.54, while platinum gained 0.2% to $898.53. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru Editing by Jan Harvey and David Goodman)