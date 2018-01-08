FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2018 / 10:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies off 3-1/2 month peak as dollar fights back

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Euro takes a breather after run higher
    * Speculators raise COMEX gold net longs
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Monday off last
week's 3-1/2 month high as the dollar clawed back some ground
against the buoyant euro and as traders bet on further increases
to U.S. interest rates after Friday's payrolls data. 
    Dollar weakness, which continued into early January after
its biggest annual drop since 2003, had helped to lift assets
priced in the U.S. currency, with gold last week registering a
fourth straight weekly gain for the first time since April. 
    Spot gold        stood at $1,320.08 an ounce at 1235 GMT,
little changed from late on Friday. U.S. gold futures        for
February delivery were down $1.40 at $1,320.90.
    "I think it would be healthy to see a further correction
before testing $1,325," said Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at
MKS. "The U.S. dollar is a touch firmer and the euro slightly
lower." 
    Near-term the metal is likely to be rangebound between
$1,305 and $1,325, he added. 
    The dollar rose 0.3 percent against the euro in early trade.
After mixed U.S. payrolls data on Friday, traders of U.S.
short-term interest rate futures continued to bet that the Fed
would lift rates twice in 2018, including a probable move in
March.       
    San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Saturday
that the Fed should raise rates three times this year, given
that the already strong economy would gain a boost from tax
cuts, and could tighten more or less aggressively if needed.
            
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates,
which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.  
    Meanwhile, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
data on Friday showed that hedge funds and money managers raised
their net long positions in COMEX gold in the week to Jan. 2.
             
    "In the three weeks to Jan. 2, speculative financial
investors nearly doubled their net long positions to 148,200
contracts," Commerzbank said in a note.
    "This also means that correction potential has built up
again. If market participants maintain their high risk appetite
and if, for example, stock markets continue to soar, we could
see profit-taking." 
    Among other precious metals, silver        was down 0.4
percent at $17.16 an ounce, having hit a 1-1/2-month high of
$17.29 on Friday. 
    Platinum        slipped by 0.5 percent to $965 an ounce
after touching a more than 3-1/2-month peak at $970.50 and
palladium        rose 0.3 percent to $1,093.70, off last week's
record high of $1,105.70. 

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Edmund Blair and David Goodman)

