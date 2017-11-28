FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies off six-week high ahead of Fed chair confirmation
November 28, 2017

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies off six-week high ahead of Fed chair confirmation

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Fed nominee Powell seen supporting dovish policy
    * Dollar index edges off Monday's two-month low
    * GRAPHIC-Plat/palladium ratio: tmsnrt.rs/1QjSZAC

 (Updates prices)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Tuesday near the
previous day's six-week high as traders awaited a confirmation
hearing for U.S. Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell.
    In prepared remarks for the hearing released by the Fed on
Monday, Powell defended the central bank's use of its
crisis-fighting powers, suggesting a broad extension of current
Chair Janet Yellen's stance on monetary policy.              
    Spot gold        stood at $1,295.61 an ounce at 1330 GMT,
little changed from $1,294.44 late on Monday. Earlier that day
it hit a peak of $1,299.13, its highest since mid-October. 
    U.S. gold futures        for December delivery rose by $1.50
to $1,295.90. 
    Gold is struggling to find impetus for a break higher or
lower, having stuck to its narrowest trading range so far in
November of any month since late 2005. 
    "We have Yellen and the hearing of Powell, so (traders) are
a bit cautious," said ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele, who
expects Powell to continue with policies put in place by Yellen.
    "He will likely continue to hike interest rates at a modest
pace," she added. 
    The Fed's ultra-low interest rate policy has been a key
factor supporting gold over the past decade. Low rates cut the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion 
while depressing the dollar, in which it is priced. 
    The U.S. currency has also been weighed down in recent days
by worries about delays in the implementation of U.S. tax cuts. 
    President Donald Trump's drive to overhaul the U.S. tax code
headed toward a new drama in the Senate on Tuesday, with a pair
of Republican lawmakers demanding changes to the party's tax
bill in exchange for help in moving it forward.             
    Among other precious metals, silver        was up 0.4
percent at $17.09 an ounce, platinum        rose by 0.6 percent
to $949.24 and palladium        was down 0.4 percent at
$1,003.25.
    Platinum has broadly maintained a historically unusual
discount to sister metal palladium since late September. 
    Platinum looks oversold, HSBC said in a note on Monday,
because greater investor and jewellery demand has the potential
to support prices while concerns over demand from carmakers for
use in catalytic converters could be exaggerated.
    Palladium has surged on structural deficits caused by
limited mine supply and automotive demand, it added, but the
rally is vulnerable to profit taking.
    "Investor demand has figured prominently in the rally and
any reduction in this interest may lead to corrections as
speculative investors take profits," it said.

    
 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Edmund Blair and David Goodman)

