PRECIOUS-Gold steadies off six-week high ahead of Fed chair confirmation

* Fed nominee Powell seen supporting dovish policy * Dollar index edges off Monday's two-month low * GRAPHIC-Plat/palladium ratio: tmsnrt.rs/1QjSZAC (Updates prices) By Jan Harvey LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Tuesday near the previous day's six-week high as traders awaited a confirmation hearing for U.S. Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell. In prepared remarks for the hearing released by the Fed on Monday, Powell defended the central bank's use of its crisis-fighting powers, suggesting a broad extension of current Chair Janet Yellen's stance on monetary policy. Spot gold stood at $1,295.61 an ounce at 1330 GMT, little changed from $1,294.44 late on Monday. Earlier that day it hit a peak of $1,299.13, its highest since mid-October. U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose by $1.50 to $1,295.90. Gold is struggling to find impetus for a break higher or lower, having stuck to its narrowest trading range so far in November of any month since late 2005. "We have Yellen and the hearing of Powell, so (traders) are a bit cautious," said ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele, who expects Powell to continue with policies put in place by Yellen. "He will likely continue to hike interest rates at a modest pace," she added. The Fed's ultra-low interest rate policy has been a key factor supporting gold over the past decade. Low rates cut the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion while depressing the dollar, in which it is priced. The U.S. currency has also been weighed down in recent days by worries about delays in the implementation of U.S. tax cuts. President Donald Trump's drive to overhaul the U.S. tax code headed toward a new drama in the Senate on Tuesday, with a pair of Republican lawmakers demanding changes to the party's tax bill in exchange for help in moving it forward. Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.4 percent at $17.09 an ounce, platinum rose by 0.6 percent to $949.24 and palladium was down 0.4 percent at $1,003.25. Platinum has broadly maintained a historically unusual discount to sister metal palladium since late September. Platinum looks oversold, HSBC said in a note on Monday, because greater investor and jewellery demand has the potential to support prices while concerns over demand from carmakers for use in catalytic converters could be exaggerated. Palladium has surged on structural deficits caused by limited mine supply and automotive demand, it added, but the rally is vulnerable to profit taking. "Investor demand has figured prominently in the rally and any reduction in this interest may lead to corrections as speculative investors take profits," it said. (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Goodman)