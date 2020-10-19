Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies on hopes of U.S. coronavirus relief deal

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Oct 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady near the key
$1,900 per ounce level in early Asian trade on Monday supported
by expectations of a new U.S. stimulus package before Election
Day. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was little changed at $1,900.21 per ounce
by 0058 GMT. 
    * U.S. gold futures        were down 0.2% at $1,902.90.
    * House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that differences
remained with President Donald Trump's administration on a
wide-ranging coronavirus relief package but that she was
optimistic legislation could be pushed through before the Nov. 3
presidential election.             
    * Britain and the European Union will on Monday attempt to
breathe life into post-Brexit trade talks that appeared all but
dead last week, with each side telling the other it needed to
fundamentally change course.             
    * Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Sunday
there was no need to change the central bank's inflation target
or forward guidance, even though the United States and Europe
are reviewing their policy frameworks to seek better ways to
prop up growth.             
    * Physical gold dealers in India continued to stock up last
week ahead of an expected festival sales bump, while the Golden
Week in top consumer China did little to revive bullion demand.
            
    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.27% to 1,272.56 tonnes
on Friday.             
    * Speculators decreased their bullish positions in COMEX
gold and silver contracts in the week to Oct. 13, the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
            
    * Silver        rose 0.1% to $24.20 per ounce, platinum
       rose 0.2% to $862.09 and palladium        rose 0.3% to
$2,338.99. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200 China GDP Q3 
    0200 China Industrial Output Sept
    0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) Sept
    0200 China Retail Sales Sept
    1400 U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index Oct
    1545 Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks on  
    "U.S. Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy" before virtual 
    American Bankers Association Convention

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)
