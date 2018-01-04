FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies on profit-taking, palladium hits record high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Spot gold off 3-1/2 month highs hit Wednesday
    * GRAPHIC - Palladium market balance vs price: reut.rs/2CbLOvG
    * GRAPHIC - Palladium automotive demand vs price: reut.rs/2CFs4BF

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, Jan 4, (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Thursday after
hitting a 3-1/2 month high in the previous session as
profit-taking set in amid worries over looming U.S. rate hikes,
while palladium touched its highest ever levels on tight
supplies and bets on growing demand.
    The dollar hit a 3-1/2 month low versus the euro amid
optimism about the euro zone economy but gold, which tends to
move counter to the greenback, was unable to capitalise on the
dollar weakness given its recent gains.
    "(Gold) is beginning to look over-valued. Our fair value for
gold assuming a (U.S.) rate hike in March and June is around
$1,230 so at current prices it looks expensive," said James
Butterfill, head of research at ETF Securities.
    He added, however: "Gold is being used very much as an
insurance policy against geopolitics and uncertain monetary
policy, that's why we think its likely to continue to range
trade between $1,200-1,300 over the next six months."
    Spot gold        edged up 0.1 percent at $1,313.68 an ounce
at 1107 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         dropped 0.3 percent
to $1,314.80 an ounce. 
    Spot gold marked its highest since Sept. 15 at $1,321.33 on
Wednesday, but then dropped as the dollar recovered after
minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting
bolstered expectations for more U.S. interest rate hikes.
            
    The U.S. currency was also given a boost on Wednesday by
strong manufacturing and construction data.     
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates as
they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
    "People are looking to lock in some gains after a pretty
strong rally over the past weeks," said ANZ analyst Daniel
Hynes.
    "Geopolitical issues have certainly been a huge power point
of gold's rally into the year-end ... It is going to be a U.S.
dollar type story going forward with markets taking a neutral
view."
    Palladium        rose 1.3 percent to $1,097.10, having
touched an all-time high of $1,099.50, surpassing the record
high set on Tuesday.
    Palladium jumped 57 percent last year as Chinese car sales
growth, tightening emissions controls and a swing away from
diesel cars in Europe fuelled fears of a metal shortage.
            
    "We see no reason that the fundamental tightness in the
(palladium) market will change any time soon. We see palladium
prices remaining well supported, although there is a danger from
here of a short-term pullback as investors take profits," said
Mitsubishi in a note.
    Silver        fell 0.1 percent to $17.11, after hitting a
six-week high on Wednesday at $17.24.
    Platinum        was down over 0.5 percent at $952.10.

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman; Editing by Adrian
Croft)

