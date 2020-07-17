PRECIOUS-Gold steadies on rising virus fears, U.S.-China tensions

July 17 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Friday after a steep drop in the previous session, as worries over surging coronavirus cases and simmering U.S.-China tensions kept the safe-haven metal underpinned. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,797.24 per ounce by 0045 GMT after falling nearly 1% in the last session. U.S. gold futures were mostly unchanged at $1,799.70. * The United States reported at least 70,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a record daily increase for the seventh time this month, according to a Reuters tally. * New York Fed President John Williams said it could take a few years for the U.S. economy to recover from the damage caused by the pandemic, and it was not yet the time to think about raising interest rates. * On Thursday, fed funds futures [0#FF:], a gauge of where markets expect the Fed's benchmark overnight lending rate will be at different intervals, priced in negative rates of about half a basis point in July 2021. * Gold, which pays no interest, tends to benefit when interest rates fall as this reduces the opportunity cost of holding bullion. * Markets also kept a wary eye on China's trade relations with the United States. * The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. * Asian markets appear set to open with a firmer tone, shrugging off an overnight fall in U.S. stocks as the United States prepares to debate fresh economic stimulus to see the country through its coronavirus outbreak. * Palladium dropped 0.8% to $1,981.10 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $824.27 and silver rose 0.1% to $19.19. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY June 1230 US Housing Starts Number June 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim July (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)