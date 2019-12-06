Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies on trade optimism ahead of U.S. jobs data

    * U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1330 GMT
    * Gold still on track for second weekly gain
    * Silver, platinum set to dip after 3 straight weeks of
gains
    By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
    Dec 6 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday as risk appetite
improved after U.S. President Donald Trump said trade talks with
Beijing were making progress, while markets awaited U.S. jobs
data for signs on the health of the U.S. economy.
    Spot gold        was muted at $1,475.90 per ounce as of 1239
GMT, but was set to be up nearly 0.8% on the week, marking a
second week of gains.
    U.S. gold futures         eased 0.1% to $1,480.90 per ounce.
    "...The hawk money is still definitely in risk assets, which
is weighing on gold," said Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler.
    "If the U.S. non-farm payrolls data comes above
expectations, we could probably see further pressure on gold. If
it misses expectations, gold could shoot higher; definitely some
potential for volatile trading later today."
    European shares edged higher as comments from Trump that
trade talks with China were "moving right along" injected some
calm into financial markets after a tumultuous week.      
    Completion of a phase one deal between the world's two
biggest economies had been initially expected in November, ahead
of a new round of U.S. tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15,
covering about $156 billion of Chinese imports.
    Chinese officials have indicated that existing tariffs must
come off as part of an interim deal.             
    Looking ahead, the market will focus on the U.S. Federal
Reserve's meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
    The U.S. central bank is expected to keep interest rates on
hold at 1.50-1.75%           .    
   "Although the Fed will remain on hold next week, the headline
data will significantly impact the tone of the meeting statement
language and Fed Chair Powell's press conference and could set
the timbre for Fed policy outlook into 2020," AxiTrader market
strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.
    Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar.
    Amongst other precious metals, silver        was unchanged
at $16.95 per ounce and platinum        gained 0.3% to $899.48.
Both metals were set to drop for the first time in four-weeks.
    Palladium        dropped 0.4% to $1,865.37 an ounce on
Friday, but was on track to extend gains for a third consecutive
week. 

