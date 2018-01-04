FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies with rates rises in focus; palladium touches record high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold hit 3-1/2 month high on Wednesday
    * GRAPHIC - Palladium market balance vs price: reut.rs/2CbLOvG
    * GRAPHIC - Palladium automotive demand vs price: reut.rs/2CFs4BF

 (Updates prices)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, Jan 4, (Reuters) - Gold steadied around a 3-1/2
month high on Thursday as prospects for further U.S. interest
rate increases put a brake on a recent rally, while palladium
touched record highs on tight supplies.
    The dollar hit a four-month low against the euro amid
optimism about the euro zone economy. Gold, which tends to move
counter to the U.S. currency, was unable to capitalise on the
dollar weakness.
    "(Gold) is beginning to look overvalued. Our fair value for
gold assuming a (U.S.) rate hike in March and June is around
$1,230, so at current prices it looks expensive," said James
Butterfill, head of research at ETF Securities.
    He added, however, that gold is being used as an insurance
policy against geopolitics and uncertain monetary policy.
    "That's why we think its likely to continue to trade between
$1,200 and $1,300 over the next six months," he said.
    Spot gold        edged up 0.2 percent to $1,314.92 an ounce
by 1500 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         dropped 0.2 percent
to $1,315.80. 
    Spot gold marked its highest since Sept. 15 at $1,321.33 on
Wednesday but eased as the dollar recovered after minutes from
the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting bolstered
expectations for more increases to U.S. interest rates.
            
    The U.S. currency was also given a boost on Wednesday by
strong manufacturing and construction data.     
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates
because they increase the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is
priced.
    "People are looking to lock in some gains after a pretty
strong rally over past weeks," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.
    Palladium        rose 1.8 percent to $1,101.80, having
touched a record high of $1,103.50.
    The metal's price jumped 56 percent last year on fears of a
shortage fuelled by Chinese car sales growth, tightening
emissions controls and a swing away from diesel cars in Europe.
            
    "We see no reason that the fundamental tightness in the
(palladium) market will change any time soon," Mitsubishi said
in a note. "We see palladium prices remaining well supported,
although there is a danger from here of a short-term pullback as
investors take profits."
    Silver        rose 0.3 percent to $17.17 after hitting a
six-week high on Wednesday at $17.24.
    Platinum        rose 0.3 percent to $959.60.

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman; Editing by Adrian
Croft and David Goodman)

