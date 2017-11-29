FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies within narrow range as dollar stabilises
#Gold Market Report
November 29, 2017 / 10:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies within narrow range as dollar stabilises

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Dollar wilts as euro climbs, world stocks hit record
    * Palladium dips but stays near Tuesday's 17-year peak
    * Gold in narrowest range in 12 years-reut.rs/2AHXSbd

 (Updates prices)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gold surrendered its initial slim
gains on Wednesday as the dollar clawed back some lost ground
against the euro, with the metal still stuck in its narrowest
monthly range since 2005.
    Strong gains in stock markets, which have hit a series of
record highs in recent months, have reduced investor appetite
from gold which is often bought as an alternative to equities
and other cyclical assets.
    Spot gold        was at $1,293.81 an ounce at 1243 GMT,
little changed from $1,293.61 late on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures
       for December delivery were down $1.20 at $1,293.70.
    Gold reached a six-week high on Monday as the dollar hit its
lowest since late September, but the metal fell short of the
$1,300 an ounce level. Gold has traded between $1,265 and $1,300
throughout November.
    "When you have a period of low volatility, it's actually
quite difficult to break out of that," Oxford Economics analyst
Daniel Smith said. "Low volatility tends to mean low volatility
going forward, (and) you need something fairly major to shock
things out of their ranges."
    "In terms of gold, you would need some kind of shock
probably around inflation, or interest rates, or some major
political event. But it does feel as though it's going to be
drifting into year-end."
    Gold has risen 12 percent this year, bouncing chiefly in the
first quarter as it clawed back some of its losses posted
towards the end of 2016 in the run-up to the second U.S.
interest rate increase in a decade. 
    It is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    While another rate increase is expected next month, fears
for more aggressive hikes have receded. Fed chair nominee Jerome
Powell said in his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday that
gradual rate increases would be the best way to sustain the U.S.
recovery.              
    Geopolitical risks can boost demand for safe-haven assets
such as gold, but the metal took little support from news
overnight that North Korea had tested a new type of
intercontinential ballistic missile.             
    "(That) further reinforces that the risk-off safe-haven
premiums associated with gold are gone for now," Jeffrey Halley,
senior market analyst with OANDA, said. "This leaves it entirely
at the mercy of U.S. yields and the dollar index." 
    Among other precious metals, palladium        was down 0.5
percent at $1,022.20 an ounce, but stayed close to Tuesday's
peak of $1,028.70, its highest since February 2001. 
    Silver        was up 0.1 percent at $16.84 an ounce, while
platinum        was up 0.3 percent at $951.10.

    
 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese
in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
