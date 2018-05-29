FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018

PRECIOUS-Gold steady after 2 sessions of fall; strong dollar weighs on market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar near 6-1/2-month high
    * Italy concerns have minor impact on gold - analyst

    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, May 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on
Tuesday after two straight sessions of fall, but a strong dollar
continued to weigh on the market amid renewed hopes of a U.S.-
North Korean summit.
    Spot gold        was nearly unchanged at $1,297.31 per ounce
at 0354 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         for June delivery
fell 0.5 percent to $1,296.90 per ounce.
    "There seems to be a lack of conviction in the market,
particularly after the North Korean summit... and that's come at
a time when we are looking at another rate hike in the U.S.,"
said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.
    "At the moment investors are sitting on the sidelines and
are not really confident enough to put on any aggressive
positioning."
    Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar, making
greenback-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other
currencies and denting its non-yielding appeal.
    The dollar       , which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, stood at 94.333 after hitting a
peak of 94.496 on Monday, its highest since Nov. 14, 2017.
    "The yellow metal will look to consolidate above $1,300 to
resume a push higher, while down-side support sits around
$1,295," MKS trader Samuel Laughlin said in a note.
    Gold prices eased from the $1,307.80 level hit on Friday as
the dollar strengthened and U.S. President Donald Trump revived
hopes of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, after
pulling out of the meeting last week.             
    On Monday, Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
discussed North Korea by phone and confirmed they would meet
before an expected U.S.-North Korea summit.             
            
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in said there could be more
impromptu talks and summits with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
            
    Meanwhile, Italy's president set the country on a path to
fresh elections on Monday, appointing a former International
Monetary Fund official as interim prime minister with the task
of planning for snap polls and passing the next
budget.            
    "That (Italy concerns) is providing a little bit of support
but is a minor factor at the moment," Hynes said.
    In other precious metals, spot silver        was down 0.1
percent at $16.45 an ounce.
    Platinum        rose 0.4 percent to $905 an ounce, while
palladium        fell 0.4 percent to $983.40 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
