Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of Fed meeting, palladium scales record peak

By Sethuraman N R

0 Min Read

    * Dollar index        gains 0.2%
    * Palladium hits new record high of $2,960.50/oz
    * Palladium deficit to widen sharply in 2021: HSBC

 (Recasts, adds quote, updates prices)
    By Sethuraman N R
    April 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on
Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting, while
palladium prices hit a new record high on persistent supply
worries.
    Spot gold        was flat at $1,780.90 per ounce by 0957
GMT. U.S. gold futures        were little changed at $1,781 per
ounce.
    "Gold is sort of treading water ahead of the Fed meeting,"
StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said. 
    "The mantra of lower for longer in terms of U.S. interest
rates is pretty unshakeable. So that would be essentially be
supportive for gold. It wouldn't necessarily be outright bullish
because that's what the markets expecting."
     While no major policy changes are expected from the Fed's
two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday, investors will pay
close attention to Chairman Jerome Powell's outlook on the
economy.              
    The Fed slashed its benchmark overnight interest rate to
near zero last March after the pandemic hit the United States,
and has promised to leave borrowing costs unchanged until the
economy reaches full employment and inflation hits 2%.
            
    Markets will also be watching the release of U.S. quarterly
gross domestic product data this week.
    "In the short term, gold's major headwind would be renewed
increases in the longer-term yields, notable the 10-year rate on
the back of fresh strength in U.S. economic numbers," analyst
O'Connell added.
    The dollar        edged up, making gold less alluring for
other currency holders.
    Meanwhile, palladium        rose 1% to $2,952 per ounce,
after hitting a record high of $2,960.50.
    "We expect supply, demand deficits to widen sharply in 2021
to levels not seen since 2014, and narrow in 2022 but remain
wide. This should raise pressure on limited above-ground stocks
and aid prices," HSBC analysts said in a note.             
    Silver        was mostly firm at $26.22 per ounce. Platinum
       was down 0.1% at $1,242.29.

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin
Char)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up