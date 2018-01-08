FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Gold Market Report
January 8, 2018 / 3:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady amid expectations for further U.S. rate hikes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Speculators raise COMEX gold net longs in the week to Jan
2
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold fell 0.14 pct on Friday
    * Silver falls back from 1-1/2-month high
    * Platinum hits highest in more than 3-1/2 months

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Sethuraman N R
    Jan 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices held firm on Monday, below a
3-1/2-month peak hit last week, amid expectations of further
U.S. interest rate hikes to come this year. 
    Spot gold        was mostly unchanged at $1,322.50 an ounce
at 0259 GMT. Last week, the metal touched its highest since
Sept. 15 at $1,325.86. 
    Spot gold rose for a fourth straight week last week.
    U.S. gold futures         were also mostly unchanged on
Monday at $1,321.50 an ounce.     
    "January is usually a good month for gold prices and should
remain so on the anticipation of physical demand ahead of the
Chinese New Year," said Stephen Innes, APAC head of trading at
Oanda.
    "While there could be some downside pressure from a possible
 U.S. dollar correction, gold will likely remain firm until a
March Fed hike possibility comes on the radar," Innes said. 
    The U.S. December non-farm payrolls report on Friday was
weaker than expected, but investors reckoned the U.S. Federal
Reserve would still raise interest rates multiple times this
year, although at a gradual pace.                           
    The dollar held steady above a recent 3-1/2-month low
against a basket of currency peers on Monday.            
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
    Meanwhile, hedge funds and money managers raised their net
long positions in COMEX gold in the week to Jan. 2, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on
Friday.              
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.14 percent to 834.86
tonnes on Friday from 836.04 tonnes on Thursday.          
    Physical gold demand across Asia remained subdued last week
as prices rallied to a three-and-a-half-month high, keeping
retail buyers away from the market.             
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        inched 0.1
percent lower to $17.20 an ounce, after having hit a 1-1/2-month
high on Friday at $17.29. 
    Platinum        was down 0.2 percent at $967.90 an ounce,
hitting a more than 3-1/2-month top at $970.5 earlier in the
session. 
    Palladium        was stable at $1,090.49 an ounce. Last week
paladiaum hit a record high at $1,105.70. 

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair and Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.