PRECIOUS-Gold steady amid firmer dollar; U.S. rate hike view weighs
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
U.S.
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
Business
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
France
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
November 13, 2017 / 5:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady amid firmer dollar; U.S. rate hike view weighs

4 Min Read

    * Spot gold biased to retest support at $1,263/oz-
    * Fed's Harker says expects three rates hikes next year
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Recasts first graph, updates prices, adds quotes)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    Nov 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on
Monday, but held near the previous session's low, pressured by a
firmer dollar and expectations of a series of interest rate
hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year and in 2018.
    Spot gold        was nearly unchanged at $1,275.63 per ounce
at 0431 GMT. On Friday, gold dropped 0.7 percent for its biggest
one-day percentage fall since Oct. 26, weighed down by a rise in
U.S. Treasury bond yields.                  
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery gained 0.1
percent to $1,275.80.
    "The sell-off (on Friday) underlines the sensitivity of gold
to the U.S. yield curve and further emphasizes that the safe
haven premium in the gold price is mainly non-existent at the
moment," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with
OANDA.
    "Gold's fate will not be its own as we enter the home
stretch of 2017."
    The expectation of an interest rate hike by the Fed next
month is keeping gold prices range-bound, said Richard Xu, a
fund manager at China's biggest gold exchange-traded fund, HuaAn
Gold.
    "There are talks of three rate hikes next year. That is
going to be in our view significant tightening of the monetary
policy. Markets are digesting this news and we don't see much of
movement in gold prices in the next one or two months."
    Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Monday in
Tokyo that he expects to back an interest rate hike next month
and expects the central bank in the United States to raise rates
three times next year as long as inflation remains on track.
            
    Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond
yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    The dollar inched up as U.S. yields spiked and as the pound
stumbled on uncertainty surrounding the fate of British Prime
Minister Theresa May's government, although the main investor
focus was still on how and when a planned U.S. tax overhaul
would pan out.                    
    The head of the House of Representatives' tax-writing
committee said on Sunday he would not accept elimination of a
federal deduction for state and local taxes, opposing a proposal
from Senate Republicans that would hike taxes for some middle
class Americans.             
    Spot gold is biased to retest a support at $1,263 per ounce,
a break below which could open the way towards the next support
at $1,241, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
            
    In other precious metals, silver        edged 0.1 percent
higher to $16.91 per ounce. 
    Platinum        rose 0.4 percent to $929.35 an ounce and
palladium        was up 0.6 percent, to $999.50.

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford and Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
