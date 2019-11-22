Market News
November 22, 2019 / 1:34 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady amid mixed signals on U.S.-China trade talks

    Nov 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Friday
as a report of China's efforts to smooth the way for trade talks
with the United States offset worries that an interim deal might
not occur until next year. 
         
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was flat at $1,464.99 per ounce by 0106
GMT, while U.S. gold futures        inched higher 0.05% to
$1,464.30.
    * China has invited top U.S. trade negotiators for a new
round of face-to-face talks in Beijing amid continued efforts to
strike at least a limited deal, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.             
    * China will strive to reach the agreement with the United
States as both sides keep communication channels open, the
Chinese commerce ministry said.             
    * Washington passed two bills earlier this week intended to
support protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China on
its human rights policies.                          
    * Asian equities rose but gains were limited by persistent
worries over the trade dispute.            
    * U.S. President Donald Trump's former Russia adviser Fiona
Hill urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment
inquiry on Thursday not to promote "politically driven
falsehoods" that cast doubt on Russia's interference in the 2016
U.S. election.             
    * The number of Americans filing applications for
unemployment benefits was unexpectedly unchanged at a five-month
high last week, suggesting some softening in the labour market.
            
    * Japan's annual core consumer inflation ticked up only
marginally in October despite the boost from a sales tax hike
during the month.             
    * Silver        was little changed at $17.10 per ounce,
palladium        was flat at $1,760.76 per ounce and platinum
       edged down 0.4%, to $911.66.
    * A surge in investment buying will push the global platinum
market into a small deficit this year – the first since 2016 –
but a hefty surplus will return in 2020, the World Platinum
Investment Council said.             
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700  Germany   GDP Detailed QQ SA, YY NSA          Q3
0815  France    Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs   Nov
0830  Germany   Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs   Nov
0900  EU        Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs   Nov
1445  US        Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs   Nov
1500  US        U Mich Sentiment Final              Nov

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
