FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
June 1, 2018 / 4:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady amid renewed trade tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Firm dollar, positive U.S. data weigh on mkt
    * Spot gold down slightly this week
    * Platinum, palladium set for 2nd weekly gain
    * SPDR holdings fall 0.52 pct on Thursday

 (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, June 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady in
early Asian trade on Friday amid renewed fears of a global trade
war, while a firm dollar and positive U.S. economic data weighed
on the market.
    Spot gold        was nearly unchanged at $1,298.20 per ounce
by 0356 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         for June delivery
were down 0.2 percent at $1,298 per ounce. Spot gold is down
slightly this week.
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.1 percent at
94.117.
    Gold's current price movement reflects the relatively calm
attitude of investors, said Mark To, head of research at Hong
Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group.
    "These uncertainties are to be with us for quite some time,
so sooner or later investors will get used to it," To said,
adding that he expected gold to trade in the $1,296-$1,305
range.
    Fears of a global trade war emerged after the United States
on Thursday went ahead with tariffs on aluminium and steel
imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, ending the
two-month exemption it had given earlier. Canada and Mexico
retaliated against this decision.             
    Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday played
down the chances of a quick deal in getting North Korea to
abandon its nuclear arms as a delegation from Pyongyang headed
to meet him with a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,
suggesting a proposed summit may be back on.             
    Political and economic tensions may support gold prices to a
certain extent, but an interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal
Reserve this month may provide the metal some kind of
resistance, To said.
    U.S. consumer spending accelerated in April and inflation
continued to rise steadily, underpinning the case for a U.S.
interest rate hike this month.             
    Higher interest rates tend to boost the U.S. dollar and push
bond yields up, pressuring gold prices by increasing the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.52 percent to 847.03
tonnes on Thursday.          
    In other precious metals, spot silver        gained 0.5
percent to $16.42 an ounce, but was down about 0.5 percent this
week.
    Platinum        rose 0.6 percent to $906.60 per ounce and
palladium        was 0.1 percent higher at $986 an ounce. Both
were headed for a second straight weekly gain.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.