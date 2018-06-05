FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 10:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady amid rising risk appetite and U.S. rate-hike prospects

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold targets low of $1,281.76/oz -technicals
    * Palladium off six week highs hit on Monday

 (Recasts, updates prices, changes dateline, adds details/quote)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed
on Tuesday as investor focus shifted to bullish global economic
fundamentals and away from trade concerns, helping lift equities
and keeping the dollar steady near a six month high.
    Investors are awaiting economic data that might confirm the
U.S. economy is on track for a strong June quarter, with rising
bond yields also supporting the greenback and making dollar
priced gold costlier for non-U.S. investors.
    Spot gold        was flat at $1,292.23 per ounce by 0943
GMT. It is down 0.5 percent so far this month having fallen 1.3
percent in May.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were down 0.1
percent at $1,296.20 per ounce.
    "Prices have been dropping since May in anticipation of a
Fed rate hike. There's still some strengthening of the dollar to
come. Geopolitics is on the backburner," said Bernard Dahdah,
precious metals analyst at Natixis.
    Stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data released on Friday,
fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates at its policy meeting starting on June 12.
    Higher interest rates boost the dollar and reduce investor
interest in non-yielding bullion. 
    A strong reading on ISM non-manufacturing PMI for May later
this session will seal the case for another rate hike at its
policy meeting next week, following up on a rate hike in March
and might even prompt the Fed to strike a hawkish stance.
    "There is lack of interest in gold. It is more interesting
for equities and people are making profit there, so nobody wants
to trade in gold for the time being," said Ronald Leung, chief
dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
    Asian stocks steadied as investors paused for breath after
the previous day's rally, although tech-inspired Wall Street
gains supported broader bullish sentiment.            
    Spot gold is still targeting the May 21 low of $1,281.76 per
ounce, as its bounce from this level has completed, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.         
    In other precious markets, silver        stood at  $16.39 an
ounce. 
    Platinum        fell 0.6 percent at $894.90 an ounce. It
earlier hit a low of $891.25, the lowest since May 21.
    Palladium        was 0.3 percent lower at $990.80 per ounce.
The metal rose to a six-week high of $1,010.50 in the previous
session.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues and Swati Verma in
Bengaluru
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
