June 4, 2018 / 4:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady amid U.S. rate hike prospects

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * SPDR gold holdings fall 1.25 pct on Friday
    * Specs raise net long gold positions to highest since late
April
    * Palladium hits 3-week high

 (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, June 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little
changed on Monday as expectations of a U.S. rate hike this month
offset support from trade war worries.
    Spot gold        was nearly unchanged at $1,292.96 per ounce
by 0340 GMT, after hitting its lowest since May 23 at $1,289.12
in the previous session.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were down 0.2
percent at $1,297.20 per ounce.
    Better-than-expected U.S. economic data released on Friday
is weighing on prices, said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.
    "Some of the risks on the geo-political front are easing
slightly... It is going to be very difficult for gold to really
push higher from here," Hynes said.
    U.S. job growth accelerated in May and the unemployment rate
dropped to an 18-year low of 3.8 percent, underpinning
expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
this month.             
    Higher interest rates discourage the buying of
non-interest-paying bullion, which is priced in dollars.
    "It's very common for gold to trade defensive ahead of a Fed
rate hike, but with geopolitical risk premium deflating, these
narratives should provide a challenge to gold's ambitions this
week," said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA.
    Recent strong U.S. data overshadowed concerns about
escalating trade tensions between the United States and its
allies.
    Finance leaders of the closest U.S. allies vented anger over
the Trump administration's metal import tariffs on Saturday,
ending a three-day meeting with a stern rebuke of Washington and
setting up a heated fight at a G7 summit next week in Quebec.
            
    Meanwhile, speculators raised their net long position in
COMEX gold contracts to the strongest since late April in the
week to May 29, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
data showed on Friday.        
    Dealers raised their net long position in COMEX gold by
33,708 contracts to 61,235, the data showed.
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.25 percent to 836.42
tonnes on Friday.          
    In other precious metals, spot silver        was 0.1 percent
higher at $16.37 an ounce, while platinum        was nearly
unchanged at $899.50 an ounce.
    Palladium        rose 0.5 percent to $1,004 per ounce.
Earlier in the session, it touched its highest in over three
weeks at $1,007.50.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)
