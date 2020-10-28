Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as coronavirus, U.S. elections uncertainty loom

By Eileen Soreng

    * Spot gold may test support at $1,887/oz - technicals 
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
tmsnrt.rs/3mvcUoa

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    Oct 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on
Wednesday, staying above the $1,900-mark, as uncertainties about
U.S. elections and surging global COVID-19 cases countered
pressure from a firmer dollar and fading hopes of an immediate
U.S. stimulus package.
    Spot gold        was steady as $1,906.15 per ounce by 0329
GMT. U.S. gold futures        were down 0.3% at $1,907.10.
    "Investors need a reason to buy more gold and the reason to
buy gold will come from a policy signal," said Stephen Innes,
chief global market strategist at Axi.
    "With the virus raging all over, we are going to get
stimulus at some point... This is also probably leaning towards
more central bank intervention because the economic hit is going
to be quite significant," he added.
    The pandemic has prompted unprecedented money printing and
low-interest rates globally, putting gold on track for its best
year in a decade given its appeal as a hedge against inflation
and currency debasement.
    Meanwhile, markets were disappointed after U.S. President
Donald Trump acknowledged that a coronavirus economic relief
deal would likely come after the Nov. 3 election.             
    The dollar index        was up 0.2% against rivals, with the
U.S. elections' uncertainty adding to the "risk off" tone.
                   
    Worries about the virus' spread continued, with the United
States, Russia, France and other countries seeing record new
infections recently. European governments introduced new curbs
to rein the fresh outbreaks.                          
    On the technical front, spot gold may test a support at
$1,887, as the bounce triggered by this support is ending around
a resistance at $1,912, according to Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao.             
    Silver        fell 0.9% to $24.33 per ounce, platinum       
rose 0.1% to $880, while palladium        rose 0.8% to
$2,348.81.
  

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel and Uttaresh.V)
