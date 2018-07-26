FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 4:24 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar eases after U.S.-EU trade talks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Early in the trade, gold hit its highest since July 17
    * Dollar sags to two-week low
    * Spot gold to rise into $1,246-$1,258/oz range - technicals
    * SPDR gold holding dropped 0.29 pct on Wednesday

 (Adds comment, details, and updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on
Thursday as the dollar eased after U.S. President Donald Trump
and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed to
work towards eliminating trade barriers, easing immediate
concerns about global trade tensions.
    Spot gold        was little changed at $1,231.12 an ounce,
as of 0412 GMT. Earlier in the session, the yellow metal hit
$1,235.16, its highest in more than a week.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.03
percent lower at $1,231.40 an ounce. 
    The dollar sagged on Thursday and the euro advanced, as the
United States and the European Union agreed to begin talks
towards easing trade barriers on industrial goods.       
    Trump on Wednesday agreed to refrain from imposing car
tariffs, while the United States and European Union launched
negotiations to cut other trade barriers, easing the threat of a
transatlantic trade war.             
    "The meeting between the EU President Juncker and President
Trump in which they discussed moves to ease trade tensions led
to some softening of the U.S. dollar index, which has helped
push up gold," said National Australia Bank economist John
Sharma.
    "The U.S.-China trade dispute, though, still remains
unresolved and is the more challenging one. On gold, it is
likely to ebb and flow with U.S. dollar movements, before
gaining momentum towards the end of the year," Sharma said.
    Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,237 per ounce and
rise into a range of $1,246-$1,258, Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao said.         
    Meanwhile, investors are also watching out for the European
Central Banks' (ECB) policy meeting, which is due later in the
day and the second-quarter U.S. economic growth data, which is
expected on Friday. 
    The ECB is all but certain to keep policy on hold on
Thursday, arguing that the risks from an amplifying global trade
conflict don't warrant a deviation from its plan to gently exit
its easy-money policy of the last few years.             
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund fell 0.29 percent to 800.20
tonnes on Wednesday.          
    In other precious metals, silver        edged 0.2 percent
higher to $15.59 an ounce.
    Palladium        dropped 0.8 percent to $931.30 an ounce and
platinum       was nearly unchanged at $839.90 an ounce.
    

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru, 
Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
