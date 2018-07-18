FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 4:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar firms on U.S. Fed rate outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar at 6-mth high vs yen after outlook from Fed's
Powell
    * Spot gold to hover above $1,226 an ounce -technicals

 (Adds comment, detail; updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, July 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Wednesday held
steady near a one-year low hit in the previous session, as the
dollar firmed after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's
U.S. economic outlook reinforced views the central bank is on
track to steadily hike interest rates.
    Spot gold        was largely unchanged at $1,227.78 an ounce
at 0315 GMT. On Tuesday, it fell 1 percent and hit its lowest
since last July at $1,225.58 an ounce.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were little
changed at $1,227.80 an ounce.  
    The stronger dollar following Powell's comments was weighing
on gold prices, said Yuichi Ikemizu, Tokyo branch manager at
ICBC Standard Bank.
    "People are selling emerging markets, commodities and buying
the dollar as it seems to be the most stable investment. As long
as this trend continues ... it's a pretty tough situation for
commodities," Ikemizu said.  
    The dollar was broadly higher on Wednesday, hitting a
six-month peak against the yen, after Powell gave an upbeat
outlook for the U.S. economy and reinforced views that the Fed
was on track to gradually raise rates.                    
    Meanwhile, another central banker on Tuesday said that with
the U.S. economy firing on all cylinders, the Fed should ease
away from monetary policy accommodation and move interest rates
up far enough to prevent unwanted inflation but not so fast that
a recession ensues.             
    Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push up
bond yields, making greenback-denominated gold more expensive
for holders of other currencies and denting its appeal.
    "With the USD on a solid footing, gold prices should stay
pressured lower for the foreseeable future as gold has wholly
lost its glittering appeal in this enduringly bullish equity and
USD environment," said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at
OANDA.
    However, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said spot gold
has found support at $1,226 per ounce and may hover above this
level or bounce towards resistance at $1,237.          
    Among other precious metals, silver        was up 0.4
percent at $15.60 an ounce. It fell to its lowest since July
2017 at $15.51 in the previous session.
    Platinum        was 0.3-percent lower at $810.25 an ounce,
while palladium        rose 0.3 percent to $913.80 per ounce.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by Joseph Radford)
