FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar gains amid U.S. rate hike expectations
Sections
Featured
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Future of Money
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Zimbabwe on knife's edge after military seizes power
World
Zimbabwe on knife's edge after military seizes power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
November 16, 2017 / 4:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar gains amid U.S. rate hike expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Upbeat U.S. economic news raises Fed hike prospects
    * Spot gold seen neutral in $1,270-$1,286/oz range-
technicals
    * Palladium flat after falling in 5 previous sessions

 (Updates prices, adds quotes)
    By Vijaykumar Vedala
    Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on
Thursday after upbeat U.S. economic data bolstered the prospects
of interest rate increases next month and beyond by the Federal
Reserve.                         
    Spot gold        was nearly unchanged at $1,278.55 per ounce
at 0354 GMT. On Wednesday, gold touched a session high of
$1,289.09, a peak since Oct. 20, before paring gains and ending
the session about 0.2 percent lower due to a stronger dollar.
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery gained 0.1
percent $1,277.80.
    "It (gold's range bound movement) is a combination of Fed
rate hike (expectations) and equity market volatility. There are
increasing risks in the market now," said Argonaut Securities
analyst Helen Lau.
    "Views around these two countering forces could keep gold
flat in the short-term," she added.
    Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond
yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    Underlying U.S. consumer prices increased in October,
strengthening the view that a recent disinflationary trend
worrying the Fed probably had ended.              
    Falling unemployment and sustained growth mean the U.S.
economy has accelerated beyond a sustainable level so the Fed
should continue to raise interest rates, including next month, 
veteran Fed policymaker Eric Rosengren said on
Wednesday.                
    Spot gold remains neutral in a range of $1,270-$1,286 per
ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    "It is perhaps best to remain sidelined for now, as the gold
complex seems to be trapped within a relatively tight trading
range and has yet to assert a meaningful direction," INTL
FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note. 
    Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Thursday after
Wall Street stumbled despite upbeat U.S. economic news and the
Treasury yield curve hit its flattest in a decade.            
    The dollar index       , which tracks the U.S. currency
against a basket of six major rivals, edged up 0.1 percent.  
    In other precious metals, palladium        was flat at
$984.22 an ounce. On Wednesday, it touched a low of $973.40, a
bottom since Oct. 31, and fell for the fifth straight session.
    Silver        was unchanged at $16.99 per ounce, while
platinum        was down 0.1 percent at $930.   

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri and Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.