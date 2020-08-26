PRECIOUS-Gold steady as economic worries over virus spike offset trade optimism

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices were mostly unchanged on Wednesday, as worries over the global economic outlook from rising COVID-19 cases offset an uptick in risk sentiment driven by signs of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,927.26 per ounce by 0037 GMT. * U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,933.60. * Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase 1 trade deal, which has seen China lagging on its obligations to buy American goods, giving a boost to financial markets on Tuesday. * Asian stocks were set for a choppy session on Wednesday, following a mixed Wall Street session. * More than 23.77 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 814,072​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. * Underscoring the virus impact, a survey from the Conference Board showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in August to hit a six-year low. * Gold is used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty. * Market participants now await a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday, when he is expected to address the U.S. central bank's view on inflation and monetary policy. * Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that the world's second-biggest economy is facing a period of 'turbulent change' and that rising external markets risk required policymakers to increasingly rely on domestic demand to spur growth. * The dollar index held steady against a basket of major currencies. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3% to 1,248.87 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,252.38 tonnes on Monday. * Silver was steady at $26.43 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $928.12, and palladium fell 0.6% to $2,151.50. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 US Durable Goods July (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)