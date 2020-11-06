Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors await clear U.S. election verdict

By Asha Sistla

    * Dollar remains close to over two-month low
    * Silver set for best week since early Aug 
    * U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1330 GMT

    Nov 6 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Friday as investors
awaited a clear verdict from the U.S. elections, but bullion was
bound for its best week in over three months on a subdued dollar
and bets for more stimulus down the line as pandemic-led
uncertainties loom.    
    Spot gold        was little changed at $1,947.31 per ounce
at 1001 GMT. Prices soared 2.4% on Thursday on a dollar slide,
setting them up for a 3.6% weekly gain, which would be gold's
best week since late July.
    U.S. gold futures        eased 0.1% to $1,948.10. 
    The dollar held near a two-month trough, making gold more
attractive to other currency holders.       
    There's a lack of direction and "the (gold) market is
waiting for the U.S. election results and if there's no clarity
... we could see further volatility," said Bank of China
International analyst Xiao Fu.  
    "The macro environment is supportive for gold because no
matter what the outcome (of the elections), monetary policy is
likely to stay supportive and accommodative because economic
activity remains fragile due to the rising COVID-19 numbers."
    Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to the White House, while
President Donald Trump claimed the election was being "stolen"
from him, even as votes are still being counted in key states.
            
    Analysts see the prospects of a prompt stimulus package fade
on a divided Congress, driving expectations the Federal Reserve 
might need to fill the gap.                          
    Near-zero interest rates amid massive pandemic-driven
stimulus globally have helped non-yielding gold, considered an
inflation hedge, gain over 28% this year.             .
             
    Investors also awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later
on Friday, forecast to show a slight dip in job creation, amid a
surge in COVID-19 cases.             
    Meanwhile, a strong U.S. payrolls report could lift the
dollar and pressure gold, prompting end-of-week profit taking,
said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.
    Silver        fell 0.3% to $25.26 an ounce. Platinum       
rose 0.5% to $896.95, while palladium        was up 0.4% to
$2,386.43.

    
 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)
