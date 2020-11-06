PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors await clear U.S. election verdict

* Dollar remains close to over two-month low * Silver set for best week since early Aug * U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1330 GMT (Adds analyst comments and updates prices) By Asha Sistla Nov 6 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Friday as investors awaited a clear verdict from the U.S. elections, but bullion was bound for its best week in over three months on a subdued dollar and bets for more stimulus down the line as pandemic-led uncertainties loom. Spot gold was little changed at $1,947.31 per ounce at 1001 GMT. Prices soared 2.4% on Thursday on a dollar slide, setting them up for a 3.6% weekly gain, which would be gold's best week since late July. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,948.10. The dollar held near a two-month trough, making gold more attractive to other currency holders. There's a lack of direction and "the (gold) market is waiting for the U.S. election results and if there's no clarity ... we could see further volatility," said Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu. "The macro environment is supportive for gold because no matter what the outcome (of the elections), monetary policy is likely to stay supportive and accommodative because economic activity remains fragile due to the rising COVID-19 numbers." Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to the White House, while President Donald Trump claimed the election was being "stolen" from him, even as votes are still being counted in key states. Analysts see the prospects of a prompt stimulus package fade on a divided Congress, driving expectations the Federal Reserve might need to fill the gap. Near-zero interest rates amid massive pandemic-driven stimulus globally have helped non-yielding gold, considered an inflation hedge, gain over 28% this year. . Investors also awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later on Friday, forecast to show a slight dip in job creation, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, a strong U.S. payrolls report could lift the dollar and pressure gold, prompting end-of-week profit taking, said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. Silver fell 0.3% to $25.26 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.5% to $896.95, while palladium was up 0.4% to $2,386.43. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)