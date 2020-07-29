Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors await U.S. Fed's statement

Nakul Iyer

    * Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust at seven-year peak
    * Silver eases from last session's multi-year high
    July 29 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Wednesday as
caution set in ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting
verdict and uncertainty lingered over a U.S. Congress
coronavirus relief package.
    Spot gold        was flat at $1,959.55 per ounce by 1:32
p.m. EDT (1732 GMT), trading below a record high of $1,980.57
scaled on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures         settled 0.5% higher
at $1,953.4.
    "Any consolidation that we're seeing in gold is a direct
result of a bit of wait-and-see attitude ahead of the Fed
meeting today and negotiations in Washington over the stimulus
package as well," said David Meger, director of metals trading
at High Ridge Futures.
    Though the environment remains supportive for bullion, if
the market believes any pullback in stimulus is likely, that
would be a disappointment and the biggest threat to the gold
market at this point, he added.    
    Investors are eyeing the Fed's policy statement, due at 2
p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) for clues about the central bank's monetary
stance and its outlook for the economy.             
    U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration and the
U.S. Congress remained far apart on a coronavirus relief bill
and suggested he was not in a hurry to strike a deal.
            
    Some support from fiscal policy should prove dollar
supportive and would also reduce the pressure on the Fed to
deliver additional easing, HSBC analysts wrote in a note.
    "This would also be gold bearish and could take some of the
steam out of the upside for bullion and lead to consolidation,"
they wrote.
    Massive stimulus packages to aid economies reeling from
pandemic-driven woes and a low interest rate environment have
helped drive gold prices up over 29% so far this year.
    Investors continued to pile into gold-backed exchange-traded
funds, with holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust       at an over
seven-year peak.                   
    Silver        dropped 1.5% to $24.20 per ounce, platinum
       fell 2.2% to $927.45 per ounce and palladium        slid
5% to $2,168.35 per ounce.

