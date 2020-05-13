Gold Market Report
May 13, 2020 / 9:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors eye U.S. Fed's Powell speech

Brijesh Patel

3 Min Read

 (Updates prices)
    * Powell's speech on current economic issues at 1300 GMT
    * Gold to hover in high-$1,600 to mid-$1,700 handle: Citi
    * SPDR gold holdings rise to seven-year highs
    * For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus
spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

    By Brijesh Patel
    May 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on
Wednesday, with markets awaiting a speech by Federal Reserve
Chairman Jerome Powell for more signals on the U.S. interest
rate trajectory after dismal economic data.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,703.60 per ounce by 1106
GMT. U.S. gold futures        edged 0.1% higher to $1,708.10.
    "Overall, the gold market is treading water because there
are strong forces in both directions - we have physical
jewellery demand which is very lacklustre and on the other hand
we have demand coming from investors who are looking for
protection for their capital," said Commerzbank analyst Eugen
Weinberg.
    "Focus for today will be on what Powell will be saying after
pressure from the White House to declare negative interest rates
like in Europe," he said.
    He added that the chances of negative U.S. rates were low.
    On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump again pushed the Fed
to adopt negative rates after data showed U.S. consumer prices
dropped 0.8% in April.             
   Last week financial markets began pricing in a negative U.S.
interest rate environment for the first time as investors
grappled with the economic consequences of the new coronavirus
outbreak.                        
    Powell will be speaking on current economic issues in a
webcast hosted by the Peterson Institute for International
Economics at 1300 GMT.
    "While we do not expect the Fed to go to negative policy
rates, and they still have plenty of other monetary tools at
their disposal ... the front-end curve pricing this phenomenon
may be a bullish gold market tail risk," Citi Research said in a
note.             
    "So even as we see the potential for gold market liquidation
and broad asset market drawdowns in the next 3-6 months, we
think gold trading will still mostly hover in a high-$1,600 to
mid-$1,700 handle."
    The U.S. central bank cut interest rates to near zero in
March and has rolled out a wave of monetary measures to limit
economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak amid a
soaring unemployment rate.             
    Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar and
bond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, rose 0.2% to 1,083.66 tonnes on Tuesday -
its highest in seven years.          
    Elsewhere, palladium        dropped 1.4% to $1,834.44 per
ounce, while silver        gained 0.7% to $15.52, and platinum
       rose 1% to $761.41.

    
 (Editing by Timothy Heritage, editing by Louise Heavens)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below