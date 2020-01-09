Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors still wary of U.S.-Iran conflict risk

    * Gold bulls are buying at critical support level- analyst
    * Palladium hits record peak of $2,149.50/oz
    * SPDR Gold holdings fell 1.05% on Wednesday

    By Sumita Layek
    Jan 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Thursday as
investors preferred to stay put with the safe-haven metal even
though the chances of an escalation in U.S.-Iran conflict waned
after the two sides softened their stance.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1% at $1,557.34 per ounce by 0526
GMT. Prices hit their highest since March 2013 at $1,610.90 on
Wednesday. U.S. gold futures        were flat at $1,559.80.
    President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States
did not necessarily have to respond militarily to Iran's attack
on U.S. troops in Iraq, while Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif said the strikes "concluded" Tehran's response to
the killing of commander Qassem Soleimani.              
    Following the signal that both sides are looking to defuse
the crisis "there is a degree of relief in markets," said Ilya
Spivak, a senior currency strategist at DailyFx.
    "We did not see an immediate escalation, although it would
not be accurate to say that it cannot happen, there is that
risk."
    Gold, considered a safe investment in times of political and
economic uncertainty, had risen as much as 2.4% on Wednesday and
surpassed the key $1,600 level after Iran's retaliatory attacks.
    Limiting gold's advance, Asian stocks erased their losses on
the easing concerns of conflict.            
    "... lingering geopolitical concerns around the Middle East
are keeping a bid under gold," Stephen Innes, a market
strategist at AxiTrader said in a note.
    "Gold Bulls are still buying at the critical support level
as back burner influences around trade and U.S. data uncertainty
continues to argue for gold in the portfolio even as oil prices
sell-off, and U.S. equities are back near record highs."
    Investors also took stock of data from China where consumer
inflation steadied while factory-gate prices fell at a slower
pace in December.             
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund SPDR Gold Trust       fell 1.05% to 886.81 tonnes on
Wednesday.          
    Among other precious metals, palladium        hit a record
peak of $2,149.50 an ounce on sustained supply concerns, and was
last up 1.8% to $2,142.51 an ounce.
    Silver        was flat at $18.08 per ounce, after hitting
its highest since September at $18.85 on Wednesday, while
platinum        rose 0.2% to $955.61.

