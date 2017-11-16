FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors weigh U.S. rate moves against fiscal outlook
November 16, 2017 / 11:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors weigh U.S. rate moves against fiscal outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Upbeat U.S. economic data raise prospect of Fed rate
increase
    * Palladium rises for first session in six

 (Updates prices)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on
Thursday as investors weighed the impact of an expected rise in
U.S. interest rates against uncertainty over the direction of
U.S. fiscal policy.
    Gold is highly exposed to interest rates and returns on
other assets because rising rates lift the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion.
    Spot gold        was flat at $1,277.70 an ounce at 1236 GMT,
having touched a 3-1/2 week high of $1,289.09 on Wednesday. 
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery         were also
barely changed at $1,277.
    Gold has traded in a tight range spanning about $24 in
November.
    ICBC Standard Bank precious metals strategist Tom Kendall
said gold was stuck in a range, with the prospect of a rise in
U.S. interest rates exerting pressure while uncertainty about
the direction of U.S. fiscal policy offered support.
    "The two are kind of pushing and pulling on global yields
and on the gold price," he said.
    Traders see a 96.7 percent chance of the U.S Federal Reserve
raising rates at its Dec. 13 meeting, CME Group's FedWatch
showed. It would be the Fed's third rate increase this year.
    At the same time, the U.S. Senate and House are considering
tax cuts proposed by President Donald Trump's administration.
            
    In economic news, underlying U.S. consumer prices increased
in October, strengthening the view that a recent disinflationary
trend worrying the Fed had probably ended.               
    Veteran Fed policymaker Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday
that falling unemployment and sustained growth meant the economy
had accelerated beyond a sustainable level, so the Fed should
continue raising rates.               
    Another Fed policymaker, Charles Evans, said he would go
with an open mind to next month's meeting.             
    "It is perhaps best to remain sidelined for now, as the gold
complex seems to be trapped within a relatively tight trading
range and has yet to assert a meaningful direction," INTL
FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note. 
    In physical demand, a note by BMI Research said China's gold
production growth is expected to slow over the years to 2026
because of depleting reserves and rising production costs.
    "Undervalued overseas companies faced with debt and credit
crunches will incentivise more overseas investment by Chinese
gold miners," BMI Research added.
    Meanwhile, global share prices gained as investors hunted
for bargains after Europe's longest losing streak of the year
and the worst run since March for leading indices.            
    In other precious metals, palladium        broke a
five-session losing streak, rising 0.4 percent to $987 an ounce
after touching a two-week low on Wednesday. 
    Silver        gained 0.4 percent to $17 and platinum       
slipped by 0.3 percent to $928.70. 

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Edmund Blair and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
