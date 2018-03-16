FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
March 16, 2018 / 1:33 AM / in 15 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as political worries linger

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Friday as
political tensions between the United Kingdom and Russia
supported safe haven bids despite a firmer dollar, with markets
also eyeing a possible U.S. rate hike next week.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * Spot gold        was unchanged at $1,315.80 per ounce at
0100 GMT. 
    * Spot gold has fallen 0.6 percent so far this week. 
    * U.S. gold futures         for April delivery fell 0.2
percent to $1,315.80 per ounce.
    * Gold prices fell 0.7 percent in the previous session,
under pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar.
    * The dollar rose versus a currency basket        as
traders, awaiting next week's Federal Reserve meeting, eyed data
that showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits fell last week.       
    * The two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting begins
on March 20 at which the U.S. central bank is expected to raise
interest rates for the first time this year.             
    * Moscow said it would retaliate against London's move to
expel 23 Russian diplomats over a nerve toxin attack on a
Russian former double agent in Britain.             
            
    * Asian stocks were on the defensive on Friday as worries
over the U.S. investigation into the Trump Organization tested
investor nerves, already frayed by fears U.S. tariffs could hurt
the global economy and trigger a trade war.             
    * U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the
Trump Organization for documents, including some related to
Russia, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing two
people briefed on the matter.             
    * Growing U.S. political uncertainties following the recent
departure of two key officials, former Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson and top economic advisor Gary Cohn, from the Trump
administration have also left investors worried.
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.53 percent to 838.15
tonnes on Thursday from 833.73 tonnes on Wednesday.          
    * India's February gold imports fell 16.92 percent
year-on-year to $2.89 billion.             
    * Turkey imported 44.47 tonnes of gold in January and 16.03
tonnes in February, data from Borsa Istanbul showed on Thursday.
            
    
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    
     0700  Germany   Wholesale price inde                   Feb
     1000  Euro zone Labour costs                           Q4
     1230  U.S.      Housing starts                         Feb
     1230  U.S.      Building permits                       Feb
     1315  U.S.      Industrial production                  Feb
     1400  U.S.      University of Michigan sentiment index Mar

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by
Richard Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.