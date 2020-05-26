Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold steady as stronger equities offset political tensions

    May 26 (Reuters) - Gold traded little changed on Tuesday as
gains in equities on optimism over a reopening global economy
offset support from a softer dollar and lingering tensions over
Hong Kong and Venezuela. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was flat at $1,729.83 per ounce by 1253
GMT. U.S. gold futures        were down 0.2% to $1,732.10.
    * Japan's Nikkei         rose 1% to its highest since early
March, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan                 added 0.1% in early trade.
           
    * The German economy is starting to recover as curbs to slow
the coronavirus are lifted, a business morale survey showed,
boosting European sentiment.             
    * Singapore cut its 2020 GDP outlook for the third time as
it braces for the deepest recession in its history.             
    * The dollar index        was down 0.2%, making gold
slightly cheaper for holders of other currencies.       
    * China's foreign ministry office in Hong Kong and the
city's security chief defended proposed security laws by
describing some acts in mass pro-democracy protests last year as
terrorism.             
    * A second Iranian vessel carrying fuel had entered
Venezuelan waters, Refinitiv Eikon data showed - despite a U.S.
official's warning that Washington was considering a response to
the shipment.             
    * China became a net exporter of gold via Hong Kong for the
first time since at least 2011 in April.             
    * Palladium        gained 0.6% to $2,003.97 per ounce and
platinum        was up 0.2% at $840.25, while silver        fell
0.3% to $17.14.
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645  France  Business Climate Mfg     May
1300  Russia  Unemployment Rate        April
1400  U.S.    Consumer Confidence      May
    

 (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
