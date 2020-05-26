PRECIOUS-Gold steady as stronger equities offset political tensions

May 26 (Reuters) - Gold traded little changed on Tuesday as gains in equities on optimism over a reopening global economy offset support from a softer dollar and lingering tensions over Hong Kong and Venezuela. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,729.83 per ounce by 1253 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,732.10. * Japan's Nikkei rose 1% to its highest since early March, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1% in early trade. * The German economy is starting to recover as curbs to slow the coronavirus are lifted, a business morale survey showed, boosting European sentiment. * Singapore cut its 2020 GDP outlook for the third time as it braces for the deepest recession in its history. * The dollar index was down 0.2%, making gold slightly cheaper for holders of other currencies. * China's foreign ministry office in Hong Kong and the city's security chief defended proposed security laws by describing some acts in mass pro-democracy protests last year as terrorism. * A second Iranian vessel carrying fuel had entered Venezuelan waters, Refinitiv Eikon data showed - despite a U.S. official's warning that Washington was considering a response to the shipment. * China became a net exporter of gold via Hong Kong for the first time since at least 2011 in April. * Palladium gained 0.6% to $2,003.97 per ounce and platinum was up 0.2% at $840.25, while silver fell 0.3% to $17.14. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Business Climate Mfg May 1300 Russia Unemployment Rate April 1400 U.S. Consumer Confidence May (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)