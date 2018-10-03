PRECIOUS-Gold steady as thaw in Italy crisis saps buying interest

* SPDR Gold Trust holdings fall 0.32 percent on Tuesday

* Silver hovers near previous session’s one-month high (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Arpan Varghese

BENGALURU, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Gold tracked back from its highest in over a week on Wednesday after Italy indicated it was open to cutting its budget deficit and debt, soothing investors’ nerves and prompting a wider move back into riskier assets.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,203.84 per ounce by 1038 GMT, having hit its highest since Sept. 21 at $1,208.32 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were 0.1 percent higher at $1,207.70.

“The situation is calming down a little bit. It’s a little bit of a move into riskier assets in the euro zone that is slightly dampening gold,” said Peter Fertig, analyst at Quantitative Commodity Research.

Global stock markets dropped on Tuesday after European Union officials expressed concern about Italy’s budget plan, which would widen the deficit significantly. The deficit blowout revived fears of the euro zone debt crisis.

However, those concerns were tempered on reports that Italy would cut its budget deficit at a faster pace than expected.

Gold can be used as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

“Unless there is a meltdown in Italy or a financial crisis, which would also impact U.S. markets, there is no strong reason for a jump in gold prices. I expect more sideways trading around the present levels with plus or minus around $20,” Fertig added.

Gold prices have fallen for the past six months, losing over 11 percent, largely due to dollar strength. The U.S. currency has benefited from a vibrant economy, rising U.S. interest rates and fears of a global trade war.

“Gold has come down quite a lot in recent months and does seem to be taking a pause. We still think the dollar is going to be the key driver moving forward for prices,” ING analyst Warren Patterson said.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Rising U.S. borrowing costs also lift the dollar, in which gold is priced.

On the technical front, the gold market is “consolidating sideways”, Commerzbank analysts said in a weekly note.

“It is not clear whether this is going to be a continuation phase or is in fact a possible base developing.”

Holdings in the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.32 percent to 23.72 million ounces on Tuesday.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.8 percent to $14.76 an ounce, hovering close to the previous session’s $14.91, its highest in more than a month.

Platinum and palladium climbed 0.1 percent to $827.74 and $1,052.97 respectively. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Nallur Sethuraman; additional reporting by Sumita Layek and Vijaykumar Vedala; Editing by Dale Hudson)