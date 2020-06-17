Gold Market Report
June 17, 2020 / 1:22 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as virus fears offset firmer equities, dollar

3 Min Read

    June 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, as
fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections offset optimism
around a potential COVID-19 drug and a stronger U.S. dollar.
                
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was flat at $1,727.22 per ounce, as of
0054 GMT.
    * U.S. gold futures        were steady at $1,737 per ounce. 
    * Beijing reported new COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in
the worst outbreak in the Chinese capital since early February,
while new coronavirus infections hit record highs in six U.S.
states on Tuesday.                          
    * Market participants are also keeping a close eye on
escalating tensions globally, as Indian and Chinese troops
clashed at their disputed border, while North Korea blew up an
inter-Korean liaison office set up in a border town.
                         
    * Gold is used as a safe investment during times of
political and financial uncertainty.
    * The prospects of fresh support from the Federal Reserve
and Bank of Japan also supported the safe-haven metal.
            
    * Limiting gold's appeal, however, the dollar        rose
0.1% against its rivals after a record increase in U.S. retail
sales in May.       
    * U.S. retail sales jumped a record 17.7% in May, blowing
past the 8% increase analysts expected and supporting views the
U.S. recession might be drawing to an end.             
    * Better than expected U.S. economic data and an upbeat
trial results for a COVID-19 treatment lifted investors appetite
for riskier assets.            
    * A cheap and widely used steroid called dexamethasone has
become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of
COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a "major
breakthrough" in the coronavirus pandemic.              
    * Palladium        fell 0.5% to $1,922.13 per ounce, while
silver        gained 0.4% to $17.46, and platinum        was
mostly unchanged at $820.04.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    
0600  UK  CPI YY
0900  EU  HICP Final MM, YY
1230  US  Housing Starts Number

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below