July 6, 2018 / 11:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady, but on track for gains this week on softer dollar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Spot gold up 0.3 percent for the week
    * Tariffs on $34 bln of Chinese goods kick in 
    * U.S. jobs data weighs on dollar 

 (Recasts, adds details; updates prices)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Friday as
traders weighed a weaker dollar versus steadier equities, though
the precious metal was on course for slight gains for the week
as the dollar rally looks to be losing steam amid escalating
U.S.-Sino trade tensions.
    The dollar fell after data showed the U.S. economy created
more jobs than expected in June, but a closely-watched inflation
gauge -- wage growth -- rose less than forecast, while the
unemployment rate increased.       
    A weak dollar tends to lift gold because it makes the
greenback-priced metal cheaper for non-U.S. investors.
    U.S. tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods took
effect on Friday, while China's commerce ministry said it had
been forced to retaliate, meaning $34 billion worth of imported
U.S. goods also face 25 percent tariffs.
    The imposition of the tariffs was absorbed calmly by
markets, with stocks edging higher. Rising stock markets, seen
as risky assets, tend to weigh on gold, seen as a safe haven
asset in times of economic or political upheaval.            
    "It's mainly the dollar that's supporting gold this week,
the dollar has stopped going up," said Fawad Razaqzada, an
analyst at FOREX.com. He added, however: "Global stocks are not
exactly slumping, (possibly) because this (trade war has been)
priced in."
    Spot gold        was 0.1 percent lower at $1,256.15 an ounce
at 1329 GMT, having dropped to $1,252.15 earlier in the session.
    It was, however, headed for its first weekly gain in four.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery slipped 0.1
percent to $1,257.10 an ounce.  
    Meanwhile, U.S. central bankers discussed whether recession
lurked around the corner and expressed concerns global trade
tensions could hit an economy that by most measures looked
strong, minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting on
June 12-13 released on Thursday showed.             
    "Traders are extremely cautious when it comes to gold. The
intraday price-action has a bullish set-up and shows that the
price has potential to test the level of $1,280 in the coming
days if the dollar weakness continues," ThinkMarkets chief
market analyst Naeem Aslam said.     
    India's gold imports fell for a sixth month in June to 44
tonnes as a drop in the rupee to record lows lifted local prices
to a near 21-month high, curtailing demand, provisional industry
data showed.             
    Gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw outflows in
North America and Asia, but saw inflows in Europe during June as
a strong U.S. dollar depressed gold prices, the World Gold
Council said.             
    Silver        edged up 0.1 percent at $16 an ounce.
    Palladium        slipped 0.4 percent to $944 an ounce, while
platinum        fell 0.6 percent to $836.50.
    All three metals were headed for their fourth straight
weekly decline.

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair and Karen Rodrigues in
Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter and Louise Heavens)
