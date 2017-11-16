FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold steady, investors weigh U.S. rate moves against fiscal outlook
Sections
Featured
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Future of Money
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Business
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
November 16, 2017 / 11:35 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady, investors weigh U.S. rate moves against fiscal outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Upbeat U.S. economic data raises Fed hike prospects
    * Palladium for first session in six

 (Updates throughout)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on
Thursday as investors weighed the impact of an expected rise
U.S. interest rates against uncertainty about the direction of
U.S. fiscal policy.
    Gold is highly exposed to interest rates and returns on
other assets, as rising rates lift the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion.
    Spot gold        was flat at $1,278.10 per ounce at 1100
GMT, after touching a 3-1/2-week high of $1,289.09 on Wednesday.
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery         were also
barely changed at $1,278.
    Gold has traded in a tight range of about $24 in November.
    Tom Kendall, ICBC Standard Bank precious metals strategist,
said gold was stuck in a range with the prospect of a rise in
U.S. interest rates exerting pressure, while uncertainty about
the direction of U.S. fiscal policy offered support.
    "The two are kind of pushing and pulling on global yields
and on the gold price," he said.
    Traders see a 96.7 percent chance the U.S Federal Reserve
will raise rates at its Dec. 13 meeting, CME Group's FedWatch
showed. It would be the Fed's third rate rise this year.
    At the same time, the U.S. Senate and House are considering
tax cuts proposed by President Donald Trump's administration.
            
    In economic news, underlying U.S. consumer prices increased
in October, strengthening the view that a recent disinflationary
trend worrying the Fed probably had ended.               
    Veteran Fed policymaker Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday
that falling unemployment and sustained growth meant the economy
had accelerated beyond a sustainable level so the Fed should
continue raising rates.               
    Another Fed policymaker, Charles Evans, said he would go
with an open mind to next month's meeting.             
    "It is perhaps best to remain sidelined for now, as the gold
complex seems to be trapped within a relatively tight trading
range and has yet to assert a meaningful direction," INTL
FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note. 
    In physical demand, a note by BMI Research expected China's
gold production growth to slow over the years to 2026, on the
back of depleting reserves and rising production costs.
    "Undervalued overseas companies faced with debt and credit
crunches will incentivise more overseas investment by Chinese
gold miners," BMI Research added.
    Meanwhile, world share prices gained as investors hunted for
bargains after Europe's longest losing streak of the year and
the worst run since March for top global indices.            
    In other precious metals, palladium        broke a
five-session losing streak, rising 0.4 percent at $988 an ounce,
after touching a two-week low on Wednesday. 
    Silver        gained 0.4 percent at $17 per ounce and
platinum        slipped 0.3 percent to $928.70. 

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.