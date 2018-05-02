FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 2:08 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 4-month low on strong dollar ahead of Fed remarks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * 
    * ETF holdings down 10 percent since mid-2016
    * Platinum near December lows

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments;
adds second byline and NEW YORK)
    By Renita D. Young and Pratima Desai
    NEW YORK/LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices hovered near
four-month lows on Wednesday as the dollar advanced, and were
expected to remain under pressure from a significantly stronger
U.S. currency and weak investment demand.
    Investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's remarks from
its two-day meeting at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) for clues about the
outlook for interest rate hikes. 
    Spot gold        rose 0.2 percent at $1,305.89 per ounce by
1:35 p.m. EDT (1735 GMT), while U.S. gold futures         for
June delivery settled down $1.20, or 0.1 percent, at $1,305.60.
    The greenback held near 3-1/2 month highs hit on Tuesday.
Its gains makes dollar-priced gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies, which could potentially subdue demand.       
      
    "The dollar's rebound has put pressure on gold and that is
likely to persist," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.
    "The other problem is a lack of investment demand, which is
surprising given the headwinds to global trade from
protectionism" amid global trade tensions. "You can see it in
the physically backed gold products, a primary indicator of
safe-haven demand."
    Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
SPDR Gold Trust       are down more than 10 percent since the
middle of 2016.
    "Rising inflation expectations, an overall bullish commodity
trend (late-cycle preference for commodities), geopolitical and
financial risks are being offset by a rising dollar and rising
real-rates," Saxo Bank analysts said in a note.
    Investors often use gold as a hedge against inflation, but
higher interest rates dent the appeal of gold, which earns
nothing and costs money to store and insure.
    For now, relatively tame commodities prices are "keeping
longer term inflation at bay," and pressuring gold, said Rob
Lutts, chief investment officer of Cabot Wealth Management.
    However, some geopolitical risk concerning U.S. sanctions on
Russia kept gold prices supported, said TD Securities' Daniel
Ghali. "There's still a little geopolitical risk in the
background, but overall, things have eased over the last couple
of weeks."             
    The Fed is likely to keep interest rates steady, but
encourage expectations of higher rates in June.             
    Technical analysts saw support at around $1,305 where the
200-day moving average sits and resistance at $1,321 near the
100-day moving average.
    Elsewhere, spot silver        rose 1.5 percent at $16.35 per
ounce and palladium        climbed 1.5 percent at $962.30.
    Platinum        was up 0.22 percent at $891.99 an ounce.

 (Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and David Gregorio)
