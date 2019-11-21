PRECIOUS-Gold steady on concerns of delay in U.S.-China trade deal

Gold Market Report
    Nov 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Thursday,
supported by concerns that U.S. legislation on Hong Kong could
increase tensions between the United States and China and delay
an interim trade deal.
    Spot gold        was little changed at $1,471.02 per ounce
by 0458 GMT. U.S. gold futures         were down 0.2% at
$1,471.20.
    "The main driver in gold currently is the uncertainty about
the trade deal. There is the possibility that the deal might not
be completed this year, so that is a key support factor," said
John Sharma, an economist with National Australia Bank.
    Completion of a "phase one" trade deal could slide into next
year, trade experts and people close to the White House said.
            
    The protracted trade dispute has pushed the precious metal,
considered a safe asset in times of political and economic
uncertainty, about 14% higher this year.
    However, gold pared some gains from earlier in the session
after China Vice Premier Liu He said he is 'cautiously
optimistic' about reaching a phase 1 deal.             
    Dialling up tensions, the U.S. House of Representatives
passed two bills to back protesters in Hong Kong and send a
warning to China about human rights, with President Donald Trump
expected to sign them into law.             
    This comes after China condemned Washington's interference
in the Hong Kong affairs and summoned an U.S. embassy official
to demand that the U.S. stop its meddling.             
            
    "That (Hong Kong bills) could pose challenges to the trade
deal ... there might be some progress because both the countries
will see there is some benefit to cooperation, but the quality
and duration (of a deal) is uncertain," Sharma said.
    Lower global shares and a tad weaker dollar        supported
bullion.                   
    Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October policy
meeting released on Wednesday offered little guidance on what
would cause policymakers to change their minds on the interest
rate outlook.             
    The Fed cut interest rates three times this year, citing
U.S.-China trade war and slowing global growth. Lower interest
rates reduce the opportunity cost for holding the non-yielding
bullion.
    Under investors' radar now is the U.S. weekly initial
jobless claims due at 1330 GMT. 
    Elsewhere, silver        shed 0.2% to $17.10 per ounce.
    Silver demand will creep up by 1% this year, reducing global
oversupply of the metal to the lowest since 2015, consultancy
Metals Focus said.             
    Palladium        rose 0.1% to $1,768.10 per ounce and
Platinum        fell 0.2% to $915.09.

