July 24, 2018 / 10:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady, seeks to find footing after heavy losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold like to see sideways trend - analyst
    * SPDR holdings rise 0.6 pct on Monday

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices, changes dateline from
BENGALURU)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Gold ticked higher on Tuesday as
the dollar slipped, but struggled to stabilise after weeks of
losses.
    Spot gold        was 0.2 percent firmer at $1,226.31 an
ounce at 1015 GMT while U.S. gold futures         for August
delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,226.50 an ounce. 
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.2 percent after
touching a one-year high last week.               
    Gold has shed more than 10 percent since touching a peak of
$1,365.23 in mid-April, largely hit by a stronger dollar amid
U.S. interest rate hikes. Last week it hit a one-year low. 
    "Gold is likely to see a sideways trend in coming weeks,
trying to find a bottom," said Carsten Fritsch, commodity
analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
    "It's too early to say that gold has bottomed out, but there
are some tentative signs pointing in that direction. This
process could take weeks if not months to recover from the
losses and the damaged technical picture," he said.
    On the technical side, gold has broken below the 200-day
moving average on a weekly basis. 
    He said one positive sign was that holdings of SPDR Gold
Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, rose 0.6 percent to 802.55 tonnes on Monday, its highest
in over two weeks.               
    Gold could see volatility with sharp, brief moves higher on
short-covering since speculative short positions were at near
record high levels, Fritsch added.
    Gold prices, which usually gain in times of political and
financial instability, have failed to do so, analysts noted,
with investors' reaction to the dispute between the United
States and Iran staying muted.
    Iran dismissed on Monday an angry warning from U.S.
President Donald Trump that Tehran risked dire consequences if
it made threats against the United States. Trump was responding
to comments by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.             
    "In addition to the U.S. dollar, there has been little
follow through on the Trump and Rouhani war of words and frankly
the overall reaction on risk sentiment was muted," said Stephen
Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA.
    The other precious metals, which have industrial
applications, got a boost from higher base metal prices.
    Silver        rose 0.8 percent to $15.48 per ounce, platinum
       gained 0.8 percent lower at $837.20 an ounce and
palladium        added 0.4 percent at $917.25 per ounce.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by Vyas Mohan and Edmund Blair)
