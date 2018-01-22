FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 3:30 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold steady; U.S. govt shutdown worries investors

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * SPDR Gold holdings rose over 2 percent last week
    * Speculators raise net gold longs in the week to Jan. 16
    * Spot gold may drop to $1,323.70/oz - technicals

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Sethuraman N R
    Jan 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Monday amid a
softer dollar as the U.S. government shutdown due to a funding
impasse unnerved investors.
    Spot gold        was mostly unchanged at $1,331.57 an ounce
by 0310 GMT. 
    Spot gold fell 0.5 percent last week, its first weekly
decline in six weeks.
    U.S. gold futures         were up down 0.1 percent at
$1,331.30.
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies fell as much as 0.5 percent to
90.155.       
    Funding for federal agencies ran out at midnight on Friday,
and was not renewed amid a dispute between U.S. President Donald
Trump and Democrats over immigration.
    Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate held
talks on Sunday seeking to break an impasse that has kept the
U.S. government shut down for two days, but it was unclear if a
deal could be struck to reopen federal agencies by the start of
the work week.             
    "While the shutdown of government services in the U.S. is
not expected to last too long, traders are getting increasingly
nervous about its impact on the economy," ANZ analysts said in a
note.
    "Another strong week on equity markets is also starting to
raise concerns about stretched valuations, which are also
pushing some investors into the gold sector."
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.70 percent to 846.67
tonnes on Friday from Thursday.          
    SPDR holdings rose over 2 percent last week, their best week
since week-ending Sept. 3.
    Adding a touch of bullishness to gold was data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which showed that
hedge funds and money managers had raised their net long
position in COMEX gold contracts in the week to Jan. 16,
            
    Spot gold        may revisit its Jan. 18 low of $1,323.70
per ounce, as suggested by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci
retracement analysis, according to Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao.             
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        was up 0.1
percent to $17.01.
    Platinum        fell 0.1 percent to $1,011.65, after
touching its highest since Sept. 8 at $1,015.20 on Friday.
    Palladium        rose 0.1 percent to $1,105.97 an ounce. It
touched record highs last week at $1,138.
    Flows of palladium out of UK stocks to Hong Kong are picking
up as demand from Asian industry grows, pointing to a tightening
market that could keep record-high prices on the
boil.            

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by
Richard Pullin and Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
