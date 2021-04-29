Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold stumbles as U.S. yields rise, palladium records new high

By Eileen Soreng

0 Min Read

    * Palladium scales all-time peak of $2,981.99/oz
    * Gold hits two week low of $1,755.81/oz
    * First-quarter U.S. GDP increases at 6.4% rate

 (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)
    By Eileen Soreng
    April 29 (Reuters) - Gold fell more than 1% on Thursday as
U.S. Treasury yields jumped on upbeat U.S. economic data, while
a supply deficit lifted palladium to a fresh record peak,
setting its sights on the $3,000 mark. 
    Spot gold        fell 0.9% to $1,764.50 per ounce by 10:42
a.m. EDT (1442 GMT), hitting a low since April 15 at $1,755.81.
U.S. gold futures        dropped 0.6% to $1,764.20.
    "Rising bond yields and upbeat risk appetite is denting the
safe haven metal," said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff.
    "We are still in a near term price uptrend on the daily
charts. However that price uptrend now is in some jeopardy... If
prices can't push above $1,800, let's say in the next week or
so, then prices will probably grind back sideways to lower." 
    Benchmark 10-year note yields             rose to a peak
since April 13 on U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal of
trillions of dollars in new spending and data showing American
economic growth accelerated in the first quarter.             
                  
    Also making gold expensive for holders of other currencies
was a rise in the dollar       , which was up 0.2%.       
    Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened at
record highs, further dimming the precious metal's appeal.     
    Auto-catalyst metal palladium        scaled a peak of
$2,981.99 per ounce, and was last up 0.2% at $2,932.31. 
    "The supply-demand dynamic remains incredibly positive for
palladium... We're looking at another supply deficit again this
year," said independent analyst Ross Norman.
    "You might find palladium finding $3,000 as something of a
challenge technically because there may be some sell orders up
at those levels," Norman added. 
    Platinum        fell 2.9% to $1,183.77 per ounce and silver
       was 1.1% lower at $25.90. 

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up