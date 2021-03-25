PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as dollar strength offsets Europe lockdown worries

(Recasts throughout, adds comments, updates prices) * Dollar hits fresh four-month high * Silver drops to over two-week low * European stocks slip in early trading By Brijesh Patel March 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as a stronger U.S. dollar overshadowed support from lower bond yields and worries that lockdowns across Europe would take a toll on the pace of economic recovery. The dollar index rose to a four-month high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. "We are in a rough patch in terms of risk appetite in general; that could add some support to gold market, but right now the focus is on the dollar," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen "Gold prices need to break above $1,765/oz level to attract renewed momentum." Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,731.60 per ounce by 1011 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,730.90 per ounce. Sentiment in wider financial markets remained weak as investors grew wary about the economic outlook following a new round of coronavirus restrictions in the euro zone and potential U.S. tax hikes. "With virus cases rising and lockdowns in Europe, the road to recovery might take a little longer, which is leading to lower yields," Hansen said. Offering some respite to gold, U.S. Treasury yields dipped, with the market appearing to stabilise after benchmark yields reached one-year highs last week. Lower yields reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. "Bullion could see further upside traction if U.S. bond yields stay sluggish, especially in this risk-averse environment with U.S.-Sino tension starting to bubble again," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi, in a note. Among other precious metals, palladium edged up 0.1% to $2,637.47 per ounce and platinum was steady at $1,167.45. Silver fell 0.8% to $24.87 per ounce, having fallen to a more than two-week low earlier in the session. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)