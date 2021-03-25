Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as dollar strength offsets Europe lockdown worries

By Brijesh Patel

 (Recasts throughout, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Dollar hits fresh four-month high
    * Silver drops to over two-week low
    * European stocks slip in early trading

    March 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as
a stronger U.S. dollar overshadowed support from lower bond
yields and worries that lockdowns across Europe would take a
toll on the pace of economic recovery.
    The dollar index        rose to a four-month high against
its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other
currencies.       
    "We are in a rough patch in terms of risk appetite in
general; that could add some support to gold market, but right
now the focus is on the dollar," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole
Hansen
    "Gold prices need to break above $1,765/oz level to attract
renewed momentum."
    Spot gold        was down 0.2% at $1,731.60 per ounce by
1011 GMT. U.S. gold futures        eased 0.1% to $1,730.90 per
ounce. 
    Sentiment in wider financial markets remained weak as
investors grew wary about the economic outlook following a new
round of coronavirus restrictions in the euro zone and potential
U.S. tax hikes.                  
    "With virus cases rising and lockdowns in Europe, the road
to recovery might take a little longer, which is leading to
lower yields," Hansen said.
    Offering some respite to gold, U.S. Treasury yields dipped,
with the market appearing to stabilise after benchmark yields
reached one-year highs last week.      
    Lower yields reduces the opportunity cost of holding
non-interest bearing gold.
    "Bullion could see further upside traction if U.S. bond
yields stay sluggish, especially in this risk-averse environment
with U.S.-Sino tension starting to bubble again," said Stephen
Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm
Axi, in a note.
    Among other precious metals, palladium        edged up 0.1%
to $2,637.47 per ounce and platinum        was steady at
$1,167.45.
    Silver        fell 0.8% to $24.87 per ounce, having fallen
to a more than two-week low earlier in the session.
    

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)
