PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as dollar, U.S. Treasury yields rise

By Brijesh Patel

    * Palladium heads for best week since early November
    * Gold up more than 0.5% this week
    * Platinum drops to one-week low

    March 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Friday as a
rebound in U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar weighed on
the metal, although bullion is still heading for its second
consecutive weekly gain.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1% at $1,734.97 an ounce at
11:36 a.m. EDT (1536 GMT). Gold is up more than 0.5% this week.
U.S. gold futures        were up 0.1% at $1,734.90.
    "The rising bond yields, along with the dollar's rise from
recent lows are having a negative effect on gold prices," said
David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
    "But on the other side of the coin, the expected growth
prospects, continuation of the relatively low interest rate
environment does bring about some fears of inflation, which is
supportive for gold."
    Gold is often used as a hedge against higher inflation, but
a recent spike in U.S. Treasury yields has weighed on the
non-yielding commodity.      
    Meanwhile, the dollar index        gained 0.3%, making gold
more expensive for holders of other currencies.       
    Earlier this week, the U.S. Federal Reserve repeated its
pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero and said it
expects higher economic growth and inflation this year.
            
    "The move up in U.S. yields this year has really weighed on
the yellow metal," said Joseph Stefans, head of Trading at MKS. 
    "On the other hand, we have seen a resurgence in physical
demand, especially over the last number of weeks, from India &
Asia. This will continue to provide support for the gold market,
especially on further pullbacks."         
    Elsewhere, palladium        slipped 2.1% to $2,627.19 an
ounce, but the auto-catalyst metal was on track for close to a
12% weekly jump, its biggest since early November.
    Platinum        dropped 1.9% to $1,184.04 an ounce, after
falling to its lowest in a week, while silver        rose 0.2%
to $26.09.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru. Editing by Barbara
Lewis and Mark Potter)
