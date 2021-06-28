PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as investors evaluate Fed's policy view

(Recasts, adds analyst comment, updates prices)

* Dollar index eases 0.1%, limiting gold’s losses

* Gold struggling to challenge the $1,800 level - analyst

* Investors awaiting U.S. jobs data due on Friday

June 28 (Reuters) - Gold traded in a tight range on Monday as investors remained on the sidelines given the U.S. Federal Reserve’s mixed signals on policy tightening, although a weaker dollar limited losses for the metal.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,778.26 per ounce by 0911 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,779.10.

“Gold is suffering from a period of confidence crisis ... struggling to challenge back towards the $1,800 level,” Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

“The market seems to be quite clearly buying into the U.S. central bank’s view that inflation is transitory and there’s no need to worry about the prolonged period of inflation.”

Gold suffered its biggest daily drop in five months after the Fed signalled earlier than expected policy tightening on June 16. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said inflation would not be the only determinant in interest rate decisions.

Meanwhile, U.S. consumer spending paused in May, with the Federal Reserve’s main inflation measure rising by the most in 29 years. Gold prices rose as much as 0.8% on Friday after the data.

Limiting gold’s losses on Monday, the dollar index fell 0.1% against six other major currencies.

“Fed officials seems fairly keen to downplay the risks of persistent inflation, as a consequence of that, gold prices are trading in a no man’s land”, Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets said.

“The market can’t second guess the Fed (on inflation) ... they are going to wait for Friday’s payrolls.”

The U.S. Labor Department is likely to show nonfarm payrolls increased to 675,000 in June, after rising 559,000 in May.

Among other precious metals, silver was little changed at $26.07 per ounce, platinum fell 0.6% to $1,104.46. Palladium gained 0.2% to $2,641.93. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru Editing by Robert Birsel)