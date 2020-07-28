Gold Market Report
July 28, 2020 / 3:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold surrenders gains after record run as dollar slide pauses

Brijesh Patel

3 Min Read

    * Silver rises to over 7-year high
    * China H1 gold consumption down 38% y/y -association
    * Fed's two-day policy meeting ends on Wednesday

 (Updates prices)
    By Brijesh Patel
    July 28 (Reuters) - Gold gave up gains on Tuesday after
scaling record highs as the dollar regained some ground,
although simmering U.S.-China tensions and bets that the U.S.
Federal Reserve would maintain its dovish policy stance kept
demand solid for the metal.
    Spot gold        was steady at $1,941.23 per ounce by 0707
GMT, but off its peak of $1,980.57 hit earlier, with the retreat
also attributed to profit-taking. U.S. gold futures         rose
0.2% to $1,935.10.
    Silver        dropped 0.7% after rising as much as 6.4% to
$26.19 per ounce, its highest since April 2013.
    "A slight reversal in the dollar could have triggered
nervous longs to bail out, but there's been no change in the
fundamentals whatsoever," said Michael McCarthy, chief
strategist at CMC Markets.
    "We've had a very steep rise over the previous eight
sessions from $1,800 to all the way up to $1,980, and such a
rise in any market in such a short period of time does make it
vulnerable to pullback."
    The dollar index        crept higher after slumping to a
two-year low, with markets awaiting the passage of a new fiscal
rescue package in the United States.                    
    Traders also took stock of association data showing gold
consumption from traditional top buyer China fell 38.25% in the
first half of the year.             
    The focus now shifts to the Fed's two-day meeting that ends
on Wednesday.
    "(This meeting) is expected to discuss implementing dovish
forward guidance which gold investors would consider supportive
as real yields, the key driver of gold, would be expected to
remain at record lows," Phillip Futures analysts said in a note.
            
    Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-interest bearing gold.
    Deteriorating U.S.-China ties and dimming hopes of a quick
economic recovery as the virus showed no signs of slowing kept
demand solid for the safe-haven metal, which has risen nearly
28% so far this year.                                       
    Platinum        lost 1.6% to $930.32 and palladium       
dropped 1.7% to $2,270.24.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V
and Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below