Gold Market Report
August 25, 2020 / 4:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks higher as dollar slips; focus turns to Powell's speech

Brijesh Patel

3 Min Read

    * Asian stocks near 2-year high
    * Gold up 28% so far this year
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

 (Adds comments, details, updates prices)
    By Brijesh Patel
    Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Tuesday as the
dollar dipped, with investors awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later this week, while a rally
in equity markets limited bullion's advance.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2% to $1,935.88 per ounce by 0335
GMT. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.1% at $1,941.60.
    On Thursday, Powell is due to talk at a gathering of central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he is expected to
provide further clarity into the U.S. central bank's efforts to
revamp its approach to monetary policy.             
    "There is lot of focus on Jackson Hole symposium and
Powell's speech. I think the markets are reluctant to commit to
a direction until that happens," said DailyFx currency
strategist Ilya Spivak, adding that gold prices are closely
tracking movements in the dollar.
    "We have seen a pullback in gold since beginning of the
month around the sense that may be the Fed is not going to do
much in terms of expanding its policy tool kit."
    The central bank has rolled out a wave of fiscal and
monetary stimulus measures and cut interest rates to near zero
to combat the economic toll caused by the pandemic, helping gold
climb nearly 28% this year.
    Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, making
gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies
    The dollar index        fell 0.1% against its rivals on
Tuesday.     
    Limiting gold's appeal, Asian stock markets rose as
investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade
negotiations and following a fresh Wall Street rally.
                        
    On the technical side, spot gold may test a support at
$1,911 per ounce, as suggested by its wave pattern and a
projection analysis, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
        
    Elsewhere, silver        gained 0.6% to $26.71 per ounce,
platinum        rose 1.2% to $926.32, and palladium       
climbed 0.9% to $2,180.47.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below