Gold Market Report
August 14, 2020 / 1:06 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks higher on softer dollar; China data in focus

2 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose for a third straight
session on Friday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar, with
investors awaiting the release of Chinese economic data due
later in the day.
                                   
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was up 0.4% at $1,960.29 per ounce by
0044 GMT. However, bullion has fallen nearly 4% so far this week
and was on track for its first weekly decline since early June.
    * U.S. gold futures        eased 0.2% to $1,967.50 per
ounce.
    * The dollar index        fell for a third consecutive
session against its rivals, making gold cheaper for holders of
other currencies.       
    * China is slated to publish activity data for July
including retail sales, industrial production and urban
investment at 0200 GMT.
    * Data out of the United States on Thursday showed jobless
claims dropped below one million last week for the first time
since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, although at least 28
million people are still receiving unemployment checks,
indicating a weak labour market.             
    * More than 20.73 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 749,871​ have
died, according to a Reuters tally.             
    * Washington continues to remain in a stalemate over
additional U.S. stimulus plan. President Donald Trump said he
was blocking Democrats' effort to include funds for the U.S.
Postal Service and election infrastructure in a new coronavirus
relief bill.             
    * Asian shares were set for a largely flat start on Friday.
           
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.1% to 1,252.09
tonnes on Thursday.          
    * Silver        edged 0.1% lower to $27.53 per ounce,
platinum        was steady at $956.96 and palladium        eased
0.1% to $2,163.97.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below