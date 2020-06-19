Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold ticks higher on virus fears; firm dollar limits upside

Brijesh Patel

    * Dollar on track for best week in a month
    * Palladium heads for second straight weekly decline

    June 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday, with
the metal's safe-haven demand supported by concerns over a
second wave of coronavirus infections, although gains were
limited by a stronger U.S. dollar.
    Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,725.88 per ounce by 0506
GMT. The bullion has fallen 0.3% so far this week. U.S. gold
futures        rose 0.2% to $1,735.10.
    "Gold prices seem to be in somewhat of an equilibrium at the
moment. Balanced between geopolitical and COVID-19 concerns on
one side, and economic recovery hopes and dollar strength on the
other," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.
    "Gold continues to see patient buyers on dips to $1,710 to
$1,715 an ounce, with equally patient sellers lying in wait on
any spikes towards $1,740."
    More than 8.38 million people have been reported to be
infected by the coronavirus globally, with China reporting 32
new virus cases on Friday, 25 of which were reported in the
capital city Beijing.             
    A surge in fresh infections in several U.S. states and the
imposition of travel curbs in Beijing to stop a new outbreak
have renewed fears of a delay in economic recovery as countries
reopen after conronavirus-induced lockdowns.      
    Simmering geopolitical tensions between North Korea and
South Korea, and India and China also offered some support to
bullion, which is often used as a safe-haven investment during
times of political and financial uncertainty.             
            
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed his threat
to cut ties with China, a day after his top diplomats held talks
with Beijing amid souring relations.             
    Meanwhile, the dollar index        rose 0.1% and was heading
for its best week in a month.       
    Elsewhere, palladium        dropped 1% to $1,905.22 per
ounce and was on track for a second consecutive weekly decline. 
    Silver        fell 0.7% to $17.39, while platinum       
gained 0.6% to $809.22.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich and Uttaresh.V)
